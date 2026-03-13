Knicks Lose Three Players for Pacers Game

The New York Knicks are wrapping up a five-game road trip, and the injury news heading into the Pacers game is not great.

One name after another has been piling onto that report, and now the list is pretty long.

Reporter Dustin Dopirak posted the update on X, which was reposted by Ian Begley:

"Mike Brown says Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Hart and Jeremy Sochan are all out. They were doubtful going into the game."

Mike Brown says Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Hart and Jeremy Sochan are all out. They were doubtful going into the game. — Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) March 13, 2026

It started with Hart, who has been dealing with a knee issue. Then came the more alarming update when Towns showed up on the injury report with a knee concern of his own. Sochan was added shortly after. Once all three got downgraded to doubtful, the official ruling felt like a formality.

The last time the Knicks played without Karl-Anthony Towns, they went to Detroit and got blown out 118-80. That was a particularly rough night, with Jalen Brunson shooting 4-for-20 and New York hitting a season-low in points.

Can the Knicks Beat the Pacers Without Towns, Hart and Sochan?

The good news, if there is any, is that the opponent here is the Indiana Pacers, who have lost 11 straight and own the worst record in the league at 15-51. This is still a very winnable game, just not an easy one anymore.

Indiana has been getting torched defensively all season, allowing close to 120 points per game. They rank last in the league in both offensive and defensive efficiency, and they are playing the second night of a back-to-back after losing to the Phoenix Suns the previous night.

For the Knicks, Jalen Brunson is going to have to carry a bigger load. He is averaging 26.2 points and 6.5 assists per game this season, and with Towns off the floor, New York loses their top rebounder and one of their primary scoring options in the paint.

Mitchell Robinson, however, steps in as a capable replacement on the glass and should help fill that void.

Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby will also need to step up. The Knicks have enough depth to manage this against a team this depleted, but it does mean the margin for error shrinks considerably, especially on a road trip that has already had its rough patches.

New York heads into this game at 42-25, sitting behind the Boston Celtics for the second seed in the East. With six straight games against sub-.500 opponents coming up, dropping this one would sting a lot more than the standings might suggest.

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