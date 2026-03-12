Jordan Clarkson Springs to Life for Knicks in Return to Utah

The New York Knicks coaches know exactly what they have in Jordan Clarkson. The 33-year-old has long established himself as one of the league's premier hired guns — a guy who can bring quick points, high energy and hot streaks. That hasn't been the case for the majority of this season, however.

The free agent signing has struggled to find his footing and mostly watched from the bench over the last few weeks. Prior to last night in Utah, the Knicks played 11 games since the All-Star break and Clarkson was a DNP-CD six times. He had only seen the court for 27 minutes, most of which have come during this recent West Coast road trip.

So of course, in his return to Salt Lake City, Clarkson scored a season high 27 points on 10 of 15 from the field in 26 minutes - his most since Christmas. He knocked down three triples, snagged five offensive rebounds and was +19. The 2021 Sixth Man of the Year also received a video tribute in the first quarter and a loud ovation from the fans in Utah, who got to live the Clarkson experience for five-plus seasons.

Jazz give Jordan Clarkson video tribute & ovation as the Knicks get in on the celebration too pic.twitter.com/MhENXX2S7V — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) March 12, 2026

"It's not the first time I've been hot in this building,” Clarkson told MSG Networks after the 134-117 victory. “I'm just glad it happened here. I love this city."

The Knicks trailed by nine points at halftime and it was the jolt Clarkson provided that swung the game. He was named the defensive player of the game for the second time this season by coach Mike Brown. He's been a good teammate, true professional and showed the importance of staying ready.

“It’s who he is. He comes in and works every single day," Jalen Brunson told Steve Popper of Newsday. "Love him. Example for anybody: Doesn’t matter where you are in your career things may not be going your way and continue to work and persevere."

Accepting a diminished role isn’t easy, especially for someone who's made more than $190 million and is considered one of the best backups to ever do it. There’s been plenty of Clarkson chucking up early-in-the-shot-clock bricks on night’s he’s not his old microwavable self. He's averaging a career low 17.7 minutes and 8.6 points while shooting an unsightly 32.8% from long range.

Mar 8, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Knicks guard Jordan Clarkson (00) reacts against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The team's elder statesman opened the season as the first Knicks guard off the bench and played in each of the first 44 games, including being a big part of New York's comeback against San Antonio in the NBA Cup Championship. But since the Knicks 114-97 loss to Dallas on Martin Luther King Day, Clarkson has mostly fallen out of the rotation.

When his shots aren’t falling there’s not much else he brings to the table. The 12-year pro isn’t elite from long distance and is a defensive sieve. Clarkson shoots with no conscience, and he’ll keep shooting in hopes of getting hot. That’s what makes him such a fun and unique player, after all.

Clarkson has never been an All-Star or darling among the analytic community. He’s streaky as they come and has started less than a third of his career games. But the 6-foot-3 combo guard has come to define the modern sixth-man specialist archetype by feasting against opposing second units. In 809 career games with the Lakers, Cavaliers, Jazz and Knicks, he’s averaged 15.5 points.

Clarkson Has A Long Track Record Of Getting Buckets

His flashy playmaking and ability to hit contested shots has made Clarkson one of the league’s most valuable players off the bench since being drafted 46th overall in 2014. Earlier this season, the Filipino sniper surpassed San Antonio legend Manu Ginobili to move into seventh place all-time among scorers off the bench. Only Lou Williams, Jamal Crawford, Dell Curry, Eddie Johnson, Ricky Pierce and Thurl Bailey have more bench buckets.

The trade deadline acquisition of Jose Alvarado further moved Clarkson down New York's depth chart. The former Pelican has had his own struggles and I can't imagine his spot in the rotation is very secure considering the punch Clarkson has brought in recent days. The cagey veteran brings an element of unpredictability and fight that gives the bench a different look.

There’s been just a handful of players that have embraced a part-time role yet have the capability to change a game the way Clarkson has. We will see if the homecoming outburst against one of the worst team's in basketball means he's back in the rotation. Either way, he'll be ready.

