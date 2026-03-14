Shorthanded Knicks Earn Road Win Over Pacers

The New York Knicks closed out a five-game road trip at Gainbridge Fieldhouse with a 101-92 win over the Indiana Pacers. Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart were both ruled out. The Knicks answered the injury report with a collective effort.

New York controlled the first quarter from the jump. OG Anunoby set the tone immediately, throwing down two dunks in the opening minutes that made clear the Knicks were not messing around despite their missing pieces.

Mitchell Robinson was active on the glass and around the rim throughout, and Jalen Brunson mixed in smart pull-up jumpers to keep the offense moving. The Knicks led 24-21 after one.

ANOTHA ONE, THANK YOU 🙂‍↕️ pic.twitter.com/7VVfvITcwf — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) March 14, 2026

The second quarter is where New York really built their lead. Brunson took over, attacking the paint repeatedly, drawing fouls, and making smart decisions at every turn.

The Knicks outscored Indiana 32-24 in the period and led 56-45 at halftime, playing with the kind of composure you want to see from a team missing two starters.

The third quarter was the one bump. Indiana came alive, outscoring the Knicks 29-20 and cutting the lead all the way down to two. Jarace Walker was the primary culprit, scoring in a variety of ways.

New York's offense stalled for stretches, and the game genuinely felt like it could flip. Landry Shamet steadied the ship by hitting a corner three at the buzzer to send the Knicks into the fourth up 76-74.

The fourth quarter had a few intense minutes in the middle, with Indiana cutting it to a one-possession game before Brunson and Anunoby took over. Brunson converted two free throws, Anunoby answered with a running layup, and Bridges drilled a corner three to push it to 95-88. From there, New York closed it out without a scare.

Knicks Player Grades: Anunoby and Robinson Carry the Load

Anunoby was the one who set the game's mood in the first quarter and never really let go of it. He finished with 25 points on 8-of-16 shooting, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists. He was the hardest Knick to guard all night.

Robinson was the most important story. With Towns sitting, he stepped into a massive role and delivered 22 rebounds and 12 points on 6-of-10 shooting. Nine of those boards came on the offensive end, turning dead possessions into live ones repeatedly. Barely felt Towns' absence, and that is entirely because of how dominant Robinson was on the glass.

Brunson did his thing. He finished with 29 points and 9 assists, and his go-to move all night was the same one it always is: drive hard, make contact, finish through it, or draw the foul. He was especially important in the fourth quarter when Indiana needed stops, and New York needed composure.

Bridges is the one worth watching closely going forward.

He finished with 11 points but spent most of the first half passing up shots he should have taken. In the first quarter alone, he attempted just three shots, hesitating on open looks that were right there for him. He got more aggressive in the second half and hit the big three when it mattered, but the Knicks need that version of Bridges from tip-off, not from halftime onward.

The Knicks are now 43-25 and host the Golden State Warriors next at Madison Square Garden. Curry is out for Golden State, which helps, but Towns and Hart's availability remains unclear. This win showed the depth is real when it needs to be.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!