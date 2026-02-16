Two Knicks Guards Consistently Provide Value, Outproduce Contract

Since Leon Rose took over the front office for the New York Knicks, the franchise has gone from a bottom-feeder to a legitimate contender.

There are some analysts and evaluators who believe that the Knicks are the best team in the Eastern Conference, one of the few franchises that have a legitimate chance to win the NBA championship.

There are a lot of factors that go into a team finding that kind of success, but a lot of credit needs to be given to Rose for identifying players who fit the roster and the people who are handling their salary cap, led by Brock Aller.

All of that hard work has culminated in New York having two of the most valuable players in the NBA on its roster: Josh Hart and Jose Alvarado.

Josh Hart stuffing stat sheet for Knicks

Feb 6, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons guard Caris LeVert (8) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

As shared by BBall Index on X, over the last five seasons, there are only 17 rotation players in the league who have generated value on the court that exceeds what their salary says they are worth.

Hart is No. 6 on the list with $48.9 excess value generated over the last five seasons. Only Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets, Derrick White of the Boston Celtics, Scottie Barnes of the Toronto Raptors and Ivica Zubac of the Indiana Pacers are ahead of him.

Since being acquired from the Portland Trail Blazers ahead of the NBA trade deadline in 2023, Hart has been an integral part of New York’s success and turnaround. They have made the postseason all three years he has been on the team and are well on their way to making it four out of four.

Constantly Underpaid players

17 rotation players have generated value exceeding their salary each of the last 5 seasons.



Their total excess value generated over that span:



$124.4: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

$99.8: Nikola Jokic

$86.3: Derrick White

$68.9: Scottie Barnes

$55.5:… — BBall Index (@The_BBall_Index) February 13, 2026

While his numbers on the stat sheet aren’t always going to jump off the page, he does a lot of the little things that help put a team over the edge. He is as tough as they come and fills whatever role the coaching staff needs him to fill.

This season, Hart has helped the Knicks elevate their offensive performance with the best shooting season of his career, knocking down 40.7% of his 3-point attempts thus far.

He’s stuffing the stat sheet with 12.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks in 30.6 minutes per game.

Jose Alvarado has made instant impact for Knicks

Feb 11, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks guard Jose Alvarado (5) controls the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Alvarado hasn’t been with New York nearly as long. He has only three games in the blue and orange under his belt after being acquired from the New Orleans Pelicans ahead of this year’s deadline in exchange for Dalen Terry and two second-round picks.

However, he has wasted little time showcasing what kind of impact he can have on the court. Earning only $4.5 million in the first season of a two-year, $9 million contract, he is once again exceeding all expectations, salary-wise.

His $27.5 excess value generated is No. 11 on the list, right behind his former Pelicans teammate, Trey Murphy.

Being featured on that list despite averaging only 20.3 minutes per game in his career is an impressive feat. It means Alvarado is making the most of his opportunities, which has been the case with the Knicks.

In just his third game with the franchise, he made history, knocking down eight 3-pointers, recording five steals and handing out four assists in a blowout over the Philadelphia 76ers. He needed only 19 minutes to accumulate all of those stats, providing a spark with the second unit.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!