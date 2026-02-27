Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns Reflects on Bucks Rumors Before Matchup

New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns has had his name in trade rumors for nearly a full year. It started last summer with Giannis Antetokounmpo talks, kept going through the February 5 deadline, and the offseason speculation is already picking back up. Yet every time someone asks, KAT gives the same answer.

As shared by Newsday's Steve Popper on X, Towns made it clear the noise does not reach him.

"I don't really hear the noise and stuff. I know people want to believe I do and really don't and don't care. I just focus on the present," he said.

Towns also acknowledged that people have heard this from him before.

"I said it multiple times last year. I've said again this year, it's about staying in the present. For me, I continue to worry about what's the task at hand."

And for him, that task has never changed. "That's being the best player I can be for my brothers and my teammates here in New York, continue to go out there and impact winning. Every game is about can I impact winning the most."

KAT Trade Rumors Since Last Summer Explained

The backdrop to all of this goes back to last offseason. The Knicks entered a weeks-long exclusive window with the Bucks over a potential Antetokounmpo deal, and Towns was reportedly the key piece going out. No deal happened, but those talks created hard feelings between KAT and the front office that team sources say remain to this day.

The rumors did not slow down as the February 5 deadline approached either. Reports surfaced that New York had spoken to other teams about a possible Towns move. Then it flipped, with multiple reports saying the Knicks had no real intention of trading him before the deadline.

He stayed. But the summer is already looming. If the Knicks fall short of the Finals, there is a real belief around the league that Towns gets used as the centerpiece in a renewed push for Antetokounmpo.

Knicks vs Bucks Preview

Now the Knicks head into Fiserv Forum at 37-22, sitting third in the East. They are coming off a 109-94 loss to Cleveland, so there is some bounce-back energy needed. Milwaukee sits at 26-31 but has gone 8-2 over its last 10 games, so this is not a gimme.

The Bucks will be without Antetokounmpo, who is day-to-day with a calf strain. That is a big break for New York.

Towns is averaging 20 points and 11.7 rebounds. Whatever happens this summer, his focus right now is on winning, and Milwaukee is next on the list.

