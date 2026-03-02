Karl-Anthony Towns Made Victor Wembanyama Look Ordinary vs. Knicks

When​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the New York Knicks needed someone to step up and limit the most gifted big man in basketball, Karl-Anthony Towns was the one who took it upon himself. During a 114-89 win against the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden, KAT surprised everyone with a defensive game that few anticipated, and that was definitely the game-changer.

Towns is not traditionally celebrated for his defense. His defensive rating of 110.2 is just around the league average this season. However, against Victor Wembanyama, Towns seemed to get it right. ​

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ numbers from ESPN Insights reveal the true story. San Antonio shockingly shot 2-of-14 from three when Towns guarded Wembanyama directly; that is only 14%.

The Knicks were at their best defensively with Karl-Anthony Towns guarding Victor Wembanyama.



The Spurs shot 26% from three on Sunday, including 2-14 (14%) on plays where KAT guarded Wemby 🔒



Wemby's -15 plus/minus was his 2nd worst this season 📊 pic.twitter.com/H8zlf6ZQaF — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) March 1, 2026

If we take a look at the game, KAT stripped Wembanyama for a live-ball steal in the first quarter, secured multiple defensive rebounds off Wemby misses, and drew two offensive fouls from Wembanyama in the third quarter.

Towns had 12 points and 14 rebounds, and even though his offensive stats were limited, his defensive performance sealed the game in the Knicks' favor.

Wembanyama even acknowledged it himself.

"For some reason, we were somewhat hesitant," he said postgame. "I was especially hesitant on threes. I was holding the ball too much. We gave them life. We should have been better, especially in the first quarter. That was the game."

OG Anunoby and the Full Defensive Picture

Towns​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ wasn't the only one, as OG Anunoby brought a fresh problem for San Antonio. The Knicks were able to switch between two totally different defenders on Wembanyama. KAT's size, OG's top-level wing athleticism, and Mitchell Robinson's game presence drained him mentally all the time.

Wemby meet Crazy 8 pic.twitter.com/4w1NJOMLcm — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) March 1, 2026

Spurs coach Mitch Johnson had no choice but to tip his hat.

"Their physicality on the basketball was apparent," Johnson said. "Really good resistance, presence and activity on the basketball. Just a well-coached, well-executed, well-connected performance from their whole group — top to bottom."

But the​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Knicks really don't have time to celebrate. Toronto is currently the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 35-25 record. They are scoring an average of 114 points per game - this is surely a stat that the Knicks will hope to take advantage of.

New York has already wiped out the Raptors, 119-92, in their game this past January. Also, if KAT and OG deliver the same level of physicality and defensive intensity they demonstrated against Wembanyama, Toronto will have no answers either.

