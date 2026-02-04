Knicks Locker Room Fully Bought in Amidst Winning Streak

The New York Knicks were able to push their winning streak to six games by defeating the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday Night Basketball, 112-110.

It continues an impressive turnaround for the team following a brutal stretch in which they lost nine out of 11 games. This looks like a completely different squad, especially on the defensive end, than the one that was taking the court post-NBA Cup victory.

During that underwhelming stretch, players were saying all of the right things to the media about having to make adjustments and buy in. Now, they are showing it on the court, which Landry Shamet spoke about to the media after the Lakers game.

He provided some insight into what the Knicks locker room is currently like. Spirits are high, and the vibes are positive with players willing to do whatever it takes to help the team win games.

Knicks are fully bought in on game plan

Jan 2, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown addresses the team prior to the start of the game against the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

"We've got a locker room full of guys who want to win and are willing to sacrifice for one another,” Shamet said while speaking to the media at his locker, via Knicks Videos on X.

Since returning from a shoulder injury that cost him 25 games, the shooting guard has played an integral role in helping New York turn things around on the court. Head coach Mike Brown was high on Shamet before even accepting the head coaching position, and his confidence in the veteran has been rewarded.

He is averaging a career-high, tying 9.3 points per game in 20.5 minutes of action. His shooting split of .449/.435/.750 is very solid, adding 1.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.5 steals, and 0.2 blocks to his nightly stat line.

Shamet has seen his role increase recently with Brown adjusting his lineup. The playing time that had been going to Jordan Clarkson, who has been removed from the rotation, is now going to Shamet.

The offensive numbers are strong for a complementary player off the bench, but what really helps him stand out is how he plays defense.

Landry Shamet getting job done on both ends

Feb 1, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) controls the ball against New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet (44) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Shamet has surprised a lot of people with his performance on that end, being lauded for his ability to navigate screens. His presence in the lineup is a major reason why the team is riding a six-game winning streak.

His comments made after the win over the Lakers echo what Mikal Bridges said after a recent victory over the Toronto Raptors. He spoke candidly about having to be more coachable and buying into the game plan being put together.

Losing in the fashion in which the Knicks had been was a drag. Coupled with trade rumors swirling, things were not good in that locker room.

But a turnaround on the court and the current winning streak have the team looking like a contender once again.

