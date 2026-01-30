Unlikely Knicks Duo Emerging as Productive Pairing

The New York Knicks have a lot of star power on their roster, headlined by point guard Jalen Brunson and center Karl-Anthony Towns.

Their supporting cast is also excellent, with two-way forward OG Anunoby, iron man Mikal Bridges, and do-it-all wing Josh Hart joining them in the starting five. Off the bench, Miles McBride is an elite 3-and-D performer, as is Landry Shamet. Mitchell Robinson is a one-man wrecking crew on the glass to bring it all together.

Those eight players are the ones head coach Mike Brown has gone with as his main rotation over the last few games. The results speak for themselves, with the Knicks going 4-0 since an embarrassing loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Martin Luther King Jr. Day at Madison Square Garden.

However, when the time is needed for other players on the roster to step up, they have answered the call. Against the Toronto Raptors on the second night of a back-to-back, Brown played all 11 players he had available to him for at least six minutes.

Tyler Kolek and Mikal Bridges emerging as dynamic duo

One of the players who re-emerged with McBride on the sidelines with Robinson was Tyler Kolek. He hasn’t been in the rotation since Jan. 17 against the Phoenix Suns, getting into lopsided games against the Mavericks and Brooklyn Nets for garbage time minutes.

Against the Raptors, he was catalytic in his 20 minutes of action, and fans witnessed the blossoming of a new dynamic duo. When the momentum of the game turned in the third quarter, it was Kolek and Bridges leading the way.

Bridges exploded for 30 points in the game, while Kolek handed out 10 assists. The two hooked up constantly throughout the second half for big buckets to help New York pick up an impressive 119-92 victory.

The chemistry the two have showcased has been building throughout the season. When Kolek is on the court, there isn’t a player that he is looking to get the ball to more than Bridges, and he is making the most of those opportunities.

As shared by NBA.com tracking stats and passes dashboard, Kolek has passed the ball to Bridges 200 times this season; that is 45 more than the next closest player in Towns. 33 assists have been recorded, with Bridges shooting at an incredibly high rate.

Mikal Bridges is on fire catching passes from Tyler Kolek

When catching passes from the second-year guard, the veteran wing is shooting 52.6% from the field. He is 26 of 43 on 2-point attempts (60.5%) and 14 of 33 (42.4%) on 3-point attempts, as noted by Tommy Beer. Those are both better than his season-long percentages of 50.5% overall, 59.0% on 2-pointers and 39.8% on 3-pointers.

This is something that Brown needs to take into consideration when figuring out the lineup combinations and depth chart he wants to use.

When Brunson comes off the court, the Knicks have struggled to get into their offense. There isn’t a natural playmaker and ball-handler in the rotation when he sits; that is a role Kolek can fill.

The head coach would love to use nine or 10 guys in his rotation. Right now, he is at eight, but Brown should strongly consider finding minutes for Kolek and having Bridges play more with the second unit.

Their chemistry is undeniable and worth exploring more. The Knicks' trade deadline plans could certainly adjust if Kolek can earn the trust of the coaching staff and receive consistent minutes moving forward.

