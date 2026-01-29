Knicks Rotation Change Leading to Turnaround in One Defensive Area

The New York Knicks endured a tough stretch from the end of 2025 through the first few weeks of 2026, losing nine out of 11 games.

That prompted head coach Mike Brown to make a change with his rotation. Veteran guard Jordan Clarkson was removed from the mix, with his minutes going to Landry Shamet.

Guerschon Yabusele is still playing spot minutes early in the game, but he is a fringe rotation player playing a minimal role, and Clarkson was on the court for seven in the second leg of a back-to-back against the Toronto Raptors on Jan. 28 without Mitchell Robinson or Miles "Deuce" McBride available.

With the entire roster now healthy for the most part, Brown has turned to an eight-man rotation over the last four games, and the results have been fantastic.

The Knicks destroyed the Brooklyn Nets 120-66, making franchise history with the 54-point margin of victory. In the following game, they defeated the Philadelphia 76ers on the road. They are now riding a four-game winning streak, taking advantage of a short-handed Sacramento Kings squad before taking down Toronto.

Knicks 3-point defense has been major Achilles heel

While not the most daunting schedule, facing off with two teams near the bottom of the NBA standings recently, a win is a win, and New York needed some victories desperately. They look to have straightened things out and can point to one specific area defensively for the turnaround.

Since the rotation change, the Knicks are getting after it on the defensive end when it comes to defending the 3-point line. It was a real issue all season, but during their tough 11-game stretch, it became alarmingly bad.

Julian Champagnie of the San Antonio Spurs knocked down 11 3-pointers on New Year's Eve. Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecomb combined to make 10 of 18 attempts for the 76ers on Jan. 3. Royce O’Neal, Dillon Brooks and Devin Booker shot 13 of 21 combined for the Phoenix Suns on Jan. 9.

In the first matchup with the Kings, Zach LaVine was five of nine. Moses Moody of the Golden State Warriors went seven of nine. Max Christie was scorching hot for the Dallas Mavericks, knocking down eight of 10.

That was the final straw for Brown, with lineup changes coming on the fly in that game against the Mavericks on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. And thus far, the results have been excellent.

Knicks have gotten 3-point defense figured out with shortened rotation

In the blowout against the Nets, New York held them to 11 of 40 shooting from 3-point range. Philadelphia made only nine of 29 attempts, which was the fewest 3-pointers the Knicks had allowed in a game this season at the time.

That number was then broken by Sacramento. In New York’s 103-87 victory on Jan. 27, the Kings were held to five of 30 shooting from 3-point range. Not having their two best shooters, LaVine and Malik Monk, in the lineup hurt a team that was already at the bottom of the league in 3-pointers made and attempted.

Against the Raptors in a 119-92 victory, New York held them to 7 of 26 shooting from deep, representing a new single-game low against it this campaign.

There is still plenty of work to do, but as long as the Knicks continue to improve upon those numbers, as they have in their four most recent games, that will help them become that much more of a dangerous squad.

