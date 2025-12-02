Looking Ahead at Knicks' December Schedule
The New York Knicks are gearing up for 13 games throughout the month of December.
The Knicks are currently the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, but they have a chance to get to No. 1 with a strong showing in December. Here's a look at each game and what the Knicks should expect from each matchup.
Dec. 2 at Boston Celtics
The Knicks draw the Celtics to start out the month, giving them a chance to feel a high-stress environment to keep their winning streak alive.
Dec. 3 vs. Charlotte Hornets
The Knicks face a trap game at Madison Square Garden against the Charlotte Hornets on the second night of a back-to-back.
Dec. 5 vs. Utah Jazz
The Knicks have a chance to take care of business against one of the week's worst teams in the Utah Jazz.
Dec. 7 vs. Orlando Magic
The Knicks are 0-2 against the Magic so far this season, but they will have a chance to get some revenge against them at Madison Square Garden in a Sunday matinee.
Dec. 9 at Toronto Raptors (NBA Cup Quarterfinal)
The Knicks just beat the Raptors, but the two teams will meet once again in the NBA Cup quarterfinal north of the border.
Dec. 18 at Indiana Pacers
After the NBA Cup ends, the Knicks start off on the road against the Pacers in a winnable game.
Dec. 19 vs. Philadelphia 76ers
On the second night of a back-to-back, the Knicks come home to face the division rival Philadelphia 76ers.
Dec. 21 vs. Miami Heat
The Heat and Knicks renew their rivalry at Madison Square Garden for the fourth time this season. The Heat have won two of the three meetings so far this year.
Dec. 23 at Minnesota Timberwolves
Karl-Anthony Towns returns to the place where he played for the first nine years of his career as the Knicks visit the Timberwolves.
Dec. 25 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
On Christmas Day, the Knicks get a chance to play against the Cavaliers, who are led by Donovan Mitchell.
Dec. 27 at Atlanta Hawks
In the first game after Christmas, the Knicks head down south to face the Hawks at State Farm Arena.
Dec. 29 at New Orleans Pelicans
The Knicks continue their road trip to the Big Easy to take on Zion Williamson and the Pelicans.
Dec. 31 at San Antonio Spurs
The Knicks close the calendar year as they head to the Lone Star State to take on Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs at Frost Bank Center.
