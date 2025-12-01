Knicks Center Rotation Feeds Into Growing Trend

It took a month, but Mike Brown's grown wise to the best way to deploy the New York Knicks' talented combination of centers.

Both of his big man options, between the star scorer Karl-Anthony Towns and defensive stalwart Mitchell Robinson, offer obvious starting intrigue in a vacuum. Towns, a 6x All-Star who's set to average north of 20 points per game for the 10th consecutive season, is the sort of bucket-generator who the other key players can greatly benefit from for floor-spacing purposes, while Robinson does the defensive and rebounding dirty work that keeps the Knicks alive between the gaps.

They haven't gelled as well as starters as Brown may have hoped, as he'd spent his preseason preparing to move Towns to the four. He hasn't had as much space as he's grown used to with Robinson hanging out down low, and the defensive anchor has been too unhealthy to lock down a full-time starting job.

Experimenting with Size and Versatility

The coach has instead experimented with alternative starting lineups, taking him right back to where his predecessor, Tom Thibodeau, left off. Though he eventually pulled the plug on Josh Hart as the fifth starter a little but too late in the Knicks' failed bid to advance to the 2025 NBA Finals, he demonstrated that the two massive contributors could co-exist.

And that's backed up the game-changing impact that's felt through their gargantuan presences entering December, with their 10.12 net rating still scoring an impressive 123.49 points per 100 possessions when both Towns and Robinson share the floor. Still, Brown's started reverting to the classic starting lineup of Hart in Robinson's place in recent games, with Hart's durability and revitalized wing defense offering an inspiring new look.

Nov 30, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) reacts to a call in the first quarter against the Toronto Raptors at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

In their most recent game, a 116-94 win over the Toronto Raptors that accounted for their 11th victory across the team's last 14 tries, saw very few possessions shared between the two starting-caliber centers. Towns remained in his groove, scoring on eight of his 15 shot attempts without having to settle for more perimeter-dwelling than he was comfortable with, while Robinson had the space to collect 15 total rebounds and seven offensive boards in peace.

Granted, Brown was still playing to his opponents' disadvantages, stretching the Raptors out with Towns and pummeling them with Robinson before overwhelming the visitors with the tiresome combination to secure the win, But scheme aside, mark this as the most recent instance of the new coach's inching closer towards a reworked version of last season's starting lineup themes.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!