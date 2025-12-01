Knicks Reveal Secret Behind Recent Success

The New York Knicks are now second in the Eastern Conference with four wins in a row taking them to a 13-6 record. Following their 116-94 win over the Toronto Raptors, the Knicks spoke on what they think is responsible for their resurgence following a shaky patch.

“We’re holding each other more accountable,” Jalen Brunson said, per James L. Edwards III of The Athletic. “We’re paying attention to detail a little more — we can still do better at that. I think the little things matter more than people think."

Nov 30, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) looks to drive past Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead (23) in the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

"If we keep believing that and keep doing that, then we’ll keep winning games. Playing in this league, there’s so much talent around the league, the little things can make or break wins and losses. We have to continue to do all that little stuff.”

Back and strong as ever after a brief ankle injury scare, Brunson put up 18 points against the Raptors with six rebounds and seven assists in 34 minutes. Brunson has 28.5 PPG this season (10th in the NBA).

Communication & Cohesion

Other teammates chalked the success up to communication as well, with Miles McBride pointing out some in-game bumps before the team got rolling together.

“We’re communicating a lot better,” McBride said. “Tonight, we had a few bumps getting back in transition, but that’s what they do really well, so give credit to them. But I feel like defensively we’re just locked in a lot more.”

Nov 30, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead (23) drives past New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) in the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

McBride and Josh Hart have been stepping up their defense to make up for OG Anunoby and Landry Shamet's absences. Shamet is expected to miss at least another three weeks with his shoulder injury, which the Knicks have announced is a shoulder sprain, and will not require surgery as previously feared. Anunoby has been cleared to play 3-on-3 and is doing controlled contact per a recent update, so the outlook for his hamstring injury appears promising.

Josh Hart, who has been suffering from a nerve issue in his shooting hand this season, re-joined the starting lineup last week given his improvements in recent weeks. He recently chalked up his revitalized success from three to daily work with a shooting coach, and the team has been perfect since his return to prominence.

The Knicks, now 10-1 at home and 3-5 on the road, will face off against the Celtics at TD Garden in their next matchup. The Celtics are eighth in the East with an 11-9 record (6-4 at home).

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!