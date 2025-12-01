Knicks Star Not Satisfied After Recent Win Streak

The New York Knicks are playing their best basketball this season, but one star wants more from the team going forward.

Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns has excelled for the Knicks over their recent four-game winning streak, playing a major role for his team.

Towns has averaged a double-double, 21.8 points and 10.0 rebounds per game, while also dishing out 3.0 assists per game. He is also shooting efficiently, 53.6% from the field, 38.5% from 3-point range and 88.0% from the foul line.

Karl-Anthony Towns Not Satisfied, Even with Recent Wins

Despite his recent great play and the wins, Towns said to James L. Edwards III of The Athletic that he and the rest of his Knicks teammates can get better.

“I still think we have room for improvement,” Karl-Anthony Towns said. “But we did a great job tonight of competing with a team that’s really hot and playing well and finding a way to play Knicks basketball.”

Knicks Turning Season Around with Recent Streak

The Knicks recent four-game winning streak has made them one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, after recently featuring in the middle of the pack.

New York defeated crosstown rivals in the Brooklyn Nets, 113-100 on Nov. 24, then blew out the Charlotte Hornets, 129-101, on Nov. 26, both on the road.

The Knicks came back to Madison Square Garden and defended their home court, taking down the Milwaukee Bucks, 118-109 on Nov. 28, then defeating the rival Toronto Raptors in dominant fashion, 116-94 on Nov. 30.

New York is now 13-6 and is second place in the Eastern Conference, moving ahead of the Raptors, and just 2.5 games back of the Detroit Pistons, who lead the way with a 16-4 record.

Where Can the Knicks Improve?

The past two wins over the Nets and the Hornets, who are two of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference, were road wins, something the Knicks have struggled obtaining this season.

New York came into this recent winning streak with just one road win on the season and five losses away from Madison Square Garden.

They lost three straight games on the road in October, 115-107 to the Miami Heat on Oct. 26, 121-111 to the Bucks on Oct. 28 and 135-125 to the Chicago Bulls on Oct. 31. They lost again to the Heat on Nov. 17, 115-113, and then to the Orlando Magic, 133-121 on Nov. 22, making the Knicks 0-3 in the state of Florida.

New York has improved defensively over these past few games, thanks to the play of both guards in Josh Hart and Miles McBride, who are filling in for injured guards in OG Anunoby and Landry Shamet.

McBride has forced at least one steal and grabbed three rebounds in each of the past four contests, while Hart has been exceptional, averaging 11.8 rebounds and 2.8 steals over the same period.

Knicks wing Mikal Bridges has also picked up his play defensively during the winning streak, averaging 4.0 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game.

If the Knicks can stay strong on the road and continue their better defensive performances as of late, they'll stay around the top of the NBA standings the rest of the season.

