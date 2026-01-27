Mike Brown Shouts Out Defensive Efforts of Two Knicks Guards

Landry Shamet's career renaissance can't just be attributed to his jump shot, even if that is the attribute of his game that he's most frequently associated with.

That 43.5% 3-point hit rate is just part of the veteran presence that he's invited to the Knicks' rotation. Despite barely squeezing onto the final regular season roster, he's demonstrated a specific brand of maturity that many of his teammates have reportedly struggled with; Shamet's ready to shoot and defend with energy whenever Mike Brown gives him the signal to check into a game, with that newfound two-way impact enough to land him a regular place in New York's trusted rotation.

No one's been a bigger fan of Shamet's perimeter defense than Brown, who shouted him, along with longtime bench guard Miles McBride, out as some of his best screen navigators shortly upon the Knicks' 112-109 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

"They're huge," Brown said of Shamet's and Miles McBride's defensive impact, per the New York Post's Jared Schwartz. "You don't stop those types of guys. But to have a guy like Deuce coming off the bench, to have a guy like Landry. Both those guys are physical at the point of attack...To have that type of relentless pursuit with the athleticism, and strength, and toughness, is phenomenal."

Jan 21, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Nolan Traore (88) looks to drive past New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet (44) in the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Providing Niche Value

The relatively-skinny guards' knacks for slipping between screeners and sticking with their respective assignments have been huge in shoring up New York's underperforming perimeter defense. But as fitting as Brown's praise was amidst the Knicks' escape from a nasty January losing spell, his words are especially interesting considering the personnel manning his vaunted starting lineup.

OG Anunoby has his uses, bodying up against burly ball-handlers better than anyone else on the roster, but he's not quite nimble enough to hang with the smaller guards with mobility to defensively fit where few others can. And while Mikal Bridges remains a handy defender between the gabs, he evidently can't do what his reserve teammates can in single coverage.

The advanced statistics certainly like the combination of Shamet and McBride on the floor together, with that duo posting a 10.32 net rating during their shared minutes, per PBP Stats. The defense, routinely unimpressive considering the big names headlining the starting five, is down to 109.09 points per 100 possessions with those two on the watch, a figure that would outrank every team that isn't the reigning-champion Oklahoma City Thunder and the Victor Wembanyama-anchored San Antonio Spurs.

McBride hasn't missed nearly as much time as Shamet has, and his enhanced creativity in finding his own shots helps him flourish as an impact contributor, even without his veteran counterpart. Directly coming off of a season defined by a complete lack of a bench and any trust in the reserves, this diversity and know-how serves as a sign that their depth may not be as dire as some fear.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!