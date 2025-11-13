Knicks Shooter Thriving in Mike Brown's Offense

If there's been one trend for the New York Knicks to be proud of through their first 10 outings, it's been their well-spaced offense that's yet to lose the squad a game through November. They play a deep rotation full of shooters, a direct result of the veterans they held onto and brought in over a summer spent trying to maintain momentum after last season's push to the Eastern Conference Finals.

New head coach Mike Brown sounded proud of the 3-point-oriented principles he'd stressed since taking this job a few months ago, and the motion and pace he's instilled have opened his spacers up for open shots that that they've knocked down with ease.

They've zoomed towards the league's apex in shooting efficiency despite slow starts out of their stars in Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, allowing their key role players to guide the Knicks to their current 7-3 record off of an active five-game win streak. OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges have been crucial in picking up the slack, but the marksmen go deeper than that decorated starting lineup.

Landry Shamet, Both a Newcomer and a Returner

Landry Shamet spent a considerable chunk of his summer waiting for an intriguing bidder to come knocking. The veteran shooter had spent most of his well-traveled career contributing to playoff squads before slowly slipping out of the league's eye following a few unproductive stops, slipping as an efficient weapon across two seasons with the Phoenix Suns before completely falling off of the map on the Washington Wizards.

Mar 4, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Washington Wizards guard Landry Shamet (20) on the bench with a towel over his head against the Utah Jazz during the second half at the Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images | Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

He quietly made his way to New York last season, working his way back up from the G League before making surprise impact appearances in last spring's conference finals series. It still wasn't enough for him to get snatched up at free agency's open, as Shamet ended up settling for a non-guaranteed deal shortly ahead of training camp before eventually squeezing onto the final roster.

Sticking the Landing on the Return

The journeyman has spent this season's first few weeks reminding all that there will always be room in the NBA for straight shooters, as he's earned a regular role in Brown's rotation thanks to a jump shot that looks as good as it has in years. The 39.7% clip he posted over limited appearances last season were already a step up from recent results, but his current 43.9% rate has him on track for a career season.

He's ready for when the moment comes calling, as he demonstrated just a few months prior, and that applies to more than his jumper release. Shamet makes up for an undersized frame with a solid defensive motor, usually ending up in the right place with good off-ball awareness.

Knicks | Baseline Double



Three quarter double (not full front) from Anunoby. Influence toward baseline. Towns doubles from the baseline. Shamet cracks down on the 5. pic.twitter.com/9xwDNCp0Hk — DJ Zullo (@DJAceNBA) November 12, 2025

He's already delivered about as much as he could have considering how easily the Knicks re-signed him, earning the occasional starting spot as one of Brown's favorite role players. After taking a few months to earn rotation-caliber possessions last year, Shamet's elevated right back into his pre-Phoenix form.

