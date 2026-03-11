Miles McBride's Absence is Hurting the Knicks

The New York Knicks are 41-25 and sitting third in the East, but the last few weeks have not looked pretty. Three losses in four games, a struggling bench, and a rotation that keeps shuffling. A lot of it traces back to one player being absent.

Miles McBride had surgery for a sports hernia on February 6 and has now missed a lot of games. The recovery was set at six to eight weeks, which likely means he will not return until the very end of the regular season, if at all, before the playoffs begin on April 18.

Before going down, McBride was the team's leading scorer off the bench, putting up 12.9 points a game on 42% shooting from three. He was also the top three-point shooter from a per-game basis on the entire roster, not just among reserves. Losing that kind of output from a bench that was already thin has made things noticeably worse across the board.

Mikal Bridges is the most obvious example. He went scoreless against the Lakers, then followed it with just seven points on eight shots against the Clippers. Coach Mike Brown benched him late in that loss too. For a player with Bridges' contract and expectations, that has been a tough stretch to watch.

The Knicks Bench Is Still Searching for Answers

Mar 9, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown watches game action as forward Mohamed Diawara (51) reacts during the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Jose Alvarado came in with a lot of energy after the trade deadline, and the Garden loved him for it. But he has cooled off significantly in recent games, going scoreless against both LA teams and logging a combined 15 minutes across those two losses.

He has missed six straight threes entering that stretch, and Brown pulled him in favor of Tyler Kolek against the Clippers. Even that did not work. Right now, Alvarado is a defensive player who cannot buy a bucket, and that limits what Brown can do with him.

Sochan, meanwhile, signed after San Antonio waived him and has barely registered. He is a smart, physical defender, but with no real shooting to speak of, Brown has kept him buried at the back end of the rotation.

Landry Shamet has been the quiet bright spot, playing well since the All-Star break on solid shooting from deep, and he has tried to step up when given the chance.

That is the thing about McBride. He creates his own shot, guards the other team's best perimeter player, and keeps the second unit moving when Jalen Brunson sits. The latest word is that his recovery is going well, and he should be ready for the playoffs.

