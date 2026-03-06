Mike Brown Gets Called Out for Excuses After Knicks Loss

The New York Knicks pushed the reigning NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder to the limit at Madison Square Garden. They just couldn't finish it. Brunson and OG Anunoby both missed potential game-tying threes in the final seconds, and New York fell 103-100.

It was a tough one to swallow. And then Mike Brown stepped to the podium.

In the postgame press conference, the Knicks head coach said Shai Gilgeous-Alexander "does a great job of convincing the referees, probably better than anybody in the league, that he's getting hit."

Brown had already picked up his first technical foul of the season mid-game, arguing a no-call where Brunson appeared to have his feet set as SGA drove into him. He wanted a charge. That would have been Gilgeous-Alexander's third foul.

Former NBA guard and ESPN First Take analyst Jay Williams heard those comments and pushed back.

He agreed that the charge was a missed call. Blatant, even. Brunson was clearly set on the weak side of the floor well before SGA got there. But using the postgame podium to complain about free throw attempts? Williams wasn't buying it.

"I don't want to hear Mike Brown talk about excuses, or SGA's free throw attempts. ... He only had six free throw attempts. The seventh came off a technical foul from you."



—@RealJayWilliams on Mike Brown's postgame comments ✍️ pic.twitter.com/E1gOmz1wmw — First Take (@FirstTake) March 5, 2026

Jay Williams Shuts Down Mike Brown's SGA Free Throw Argument

"I don't want to hear Mike Brown talk about excuses or SGA's free throw attempts," Williams said on First Take. Obviously, there are certain plays that when you watch SGA, especially one foul in particular, I think we're like seven minutes in the third quarter where Karl-Anthony Towns puts his hand in the pocket and he is shooting for him. He goes up and it's fine. And all of a sudden at the end, he just kind of flaunts himself."

Williams acknowledged it happens. But then he got to the real point.

"I get it. That happens throughout the course of the game. But I don't want to hear that from Mike Brown at that particular situation. He only had six free throw attempts. The seventh came off a technical foul from you."

That one stings. Williams then brought up Allen Iverson to put SGA's foul-drawing in perspective.

"The best players, AI used to go to the free throw line 10 to 15 times a game. Couldn't touch that. I played against him. He was one of the best at doing it. Maybe not as flamboyant at times as SGA has been, but always found a way to get themselves to the line."

Getting to the line is a skill. SGA has just taken it further than most. Williams closed with a simple question about what Brown's comments even accomplished.

"I just thought the demeanor that you want from Mike Brown after that is not to complain, but to say, okay, we got it. The league knows how everybody feels about SGA. So I don't know what that does for Mike Brown and the Knicks."

The Knicks fall to 40-23 and head to Denver next. Brown's frustration after a game like that is understandable. But as Williams put it, the league already knows how this conversation goes.

