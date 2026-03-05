NBA Refs Clarify Knicks Controversial Non-Call vs. Thunder

The New York Knicks and Oklahoma City Thunder played a thriller at Madison Square Garden, with the reigning NBA champions edging out New York 103-100. It was a back-and-forth game that came down to the final seconds, but one play in the first quarter overshadowed a lot of it.

With 1:57 left in the first quarter, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drove toward the basket and collided with Jalen Brunson. No foul was called. Knicks head coach Mike Brown was furious, convinced it should have been SGA's third foul of the game, and earned his first technical as New York's coach arguing about it.

What came next was surprising, because the NBA Referees official account on X actually stepped in and posted an explanation of why no foul was called, something that rarely happens after a contested play.

"By rule, a defensive player must allow a moving player that is receiving a pass, outside of the lower defensive box, an opportunity to avoid contact," the account wrote. "The speed of the player will determine the amount of distance an opponent must allow."

They continued: "On this play, Brunson does not give Gilgeous-Alexander an opportunity to avoid contact after receiving a pass outside of the LDB and therefore Brunson is not in a legal guarding position. The referees will then judge if the contact affects the SQBR (Speed, Quickness, Balance, or Rhythm) of Gilgeous-Alexander. If it does, this would be a blocking foul and if it does not then a no call would be appropriate."

.@mdwbasketball does a great job breaking down the rule. Thank you for your continued work at educating the fans! 🤝 https://t.co/GZi137EPrg — NBA Referees (@OfficialNBARefs) March 5, 2026

In simple terms, the refs said that when SGA caught the pass and was moving, Brunson stepped into his path without giving him enough space to stop or change direction. That made Brunson the one out of position. And since the contact did not disrupt Gilgeous-Alexander's balance or rhythm enough, there was nothing to call.

Mike Brown's Reaction to the Knicks vs Thunder Officiating

Brown had already made his feelings known well before the refs posted anything. After the game, he made it clear he felt Brunson was standing his ground legally and that the no-call cost New York a huge momentum swing. He also took a bit of a dig at Gilgeous-Alexander, saying SGA is probably the best in the league at convincing referees he is getting fouled.

SGA finished with 26 points and went a perfect 7-of-7 from the free-throw line, which only added to Brown's frustration.

The Knicks had their chances regardless. Karl-Anthony Towns put up 17 points and 17 rebounds, and Brunson dished out a season-high 15 assists despite shooting just 5-of-18.

The free-throw line did not help either, with New York going just 16-of-22, leaving six points on the board in a three-point loss. The road trip starts now, and the Nuggets are up first.

