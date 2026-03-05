Knicks' Mike Brown Calls Out SGA for Fooling Referees

The New York Knicks fell 103-100 to the Oklahoma City Thunder on March 4, and head coach Mike Brown had a lot to say after the final buzzer. Brown did not hold back. He called out Shai Gilgeous-Alexander by name and accused the reigning MVP of being the league's best at selling fouls to referees.

Brown was blunt in his postgame presser.

"SGA, he's a tough cover," he said. "He does a great job of convincing the referees, probably better than anybody in the league, that he's getting hit."

That is a loaded statement from a head coach, and it is one that a lot of people around the league quietly agree with.​ SGA​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ took seven free throws, a game-high, making 26 points with 8 assists in 35 minutes. Overall, he leads the NBA in free throws made per game.

When a player draws that many fouls that consistently, you have to ask: is he just that good, or is there something else going on? Based on Brown's comments, the Knicks head coach clearly believes it is a bit of both.​

The No-Call That Sent Brown Over the Edge

There​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ were 1:57 minutes left in the first quarter with the Thunder leading 20-18 when SGA went straight to the basket without hesitation and ran right into Jalen Brunson.

SGA was pretty much at his limit with two personal fouls already. If he had violated again, it would have been a near certainty that Thunder coach Mark Daigneault would have taken him off for the rest of the first half. It's a very common move made by coaches to protect their star from fouling out early in the game. That kind of disruption to OKC's offense would have completely shifted the game's momentum.

Brown earned his first technical foul of the season right there on the sideline, screaming at referee Brian Forte.

After the game, he explained exactly why he snapped.

"SGA had two fouls. Jalen was there, and he ran them over. Just like the call they made on OG. That should have been his third. The bucket shouldn't have counted. We should have gone the other way with the basketball," he said.

That is a coach who felt his team was robbed in real time. Well the Knicks are not staying quiet anymore. When the calls matter most, this team deserves better. Brown made sure everyone knows it.

