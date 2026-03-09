Jordan Clarkson's Scoring Shines in Limited Knicks Minutes

It's been a long time since Jordan Clarkson was accepted into the regularly-used rotation of the New York Knicks. Despite entering the group as one of the summer's bigger-named free agency additions, his particular brand of flashy play has gelled poorly with the contender that the Knicks have morphed into.

They're winning with a defense-first strategy, an element of the game that Clarkson's never been particularly interested in. He's stuck around the league for as long as he has by scoring creativity alone, hoisting 3-pointers and saving adrift possessions with the best of the game's heat-check bench scorers. But given his lack of defensive upside or buy-in, head coach Mike Brown has seen no reasons to check him into games ahead of his legion of two-way forces.

It had been about a month since he'd seen more than seven minutes of in-game action at a time, with the Knick' generally having their way with the majority of the league amidst arguably their most successful stretch of the season. It wasn't until a trip to Los Angeles where they finally fell well short of a meaningful competitor with plenty of game left to play, and that's where Clarkson, a Lakers alumni-turned-Knicks outcast, got his first real opportunity of March.

Mar 8, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) dribbles against New York Knicks forward Mohamed Diawara (51) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena.

Making The Most of His Minutes

He checked into the outing deep into the third quarter, faced with a 20+ point deficit and allowed to play as freely as he could ask for. And he didn't just pad his stats, canning three shots to tally nine quick points; Clarkson managed to energize the offense to the point that Brown, enticed by a lead that had been quietly cut in half with plenty of fourth quarter remaining, pulled Clarkson back to the bench in favor of some of his usually-starting pieces.

It may not have been the ending that the accomplished bucket generator imagined for himself, but this may be the role that best suits the guard on this version of the Knicks. He can still get the ball to fall when his leash is lengthened, and that's exactly what we saw in his approach.

Where others would have passed out of a few tight jams, Clarkson saw no issue in prioritizing his own patience and maintaining his composure long enough to sink a few of his typically-wonky looks. And once his floater and outside jumper found their range, he got to exit with a productive 3/4 outing from the field.

As frustrated as he makes the Knicks' coaching staff and New York's fan base, no one can do what he does in his unique approach to getting hot in a hurry. Should the team find themselves embroiled in garbage time well before the final buzzer again over the course of the regular season, another Clarkson deployment should be looked at as a quiet comeback bid as opposed to simple minute-eating.

