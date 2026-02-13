Knicks' Mitchell Robinson Hilariously Trolls 76ers Fans

On Feb. 11, New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson pulled off one of the most brutal performances of the season, and it was far from just his rim protection that left the Philadelphia crowd in a rage.

The big man not only denied Sixers fans the joy of free chicken nuggets, but also destroyed their dreams by nailing free throws at crucial moments of New York's historic 138-89 blowout victory at Wells Fargo Center.

After turning down the home crowd's beloved "Bricken for Chicken" promotion multiple times, Robinson went on to taunt them on social media.

The veteran big man posted, "No chicken for you bud" after the victory.

What Is Bricken for Chicken?

The "Bricken for Chicken" promotion has become a staple at Sixers home games, giving fans free Chick-fil-A nuggets when opposing players miss free throws.

Fans can redeem 5-count, 8-count, or 12-count nuggets through the Chick-fil-A app, making every opposing trip to the charity stripe a high-stakes moment for hungry spectators.​

Usually, the promo is active only during the second half of the games thereby, raising the excitement level of the crowd as they will be heavily rooting against the visiting players at the free-throw line.

Since Robinson has been shooting just around 51% from the line throughout his career, this period should have been top-notch for Philly's chicken ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌lovers.

Robinson's Clutch Free Throw Performance

Feb 1, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) warms up before a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Not​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ only did he avoid bricking, but Robinson also proved to be a game-changer. The Knicks big man was 5-for-8 at the free-throw line, and practically all of his shots were made in the 3rd quarter at the most critical times.

Mitch says you're not getting chicken and you're not getting a win either pic.twitter.com/Ubrc8xwhPW — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) February 12, 2026

At 3:08, he made only one of the two free throws, then was back at the line at 2:46 and made another free throw. Robinson finished his free throw show by hitting both attempts at 2:01 in the third quarter, thereby extending the New York lead to ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌95-68.

Dominant Performance in Historic Rout

Besides​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ his free throw trolling, Robinson basically took over in only 15 minutes on the floor. He scored six points on a perfect 3-for-3 shooting from the field, with two of them being the scariest dunks. Besides that, he blocked four shots, snagged six rebounds, with three being offensive rebounds.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the way with 21 points and 11 rebounds as the Knicks improved to 35-20 on the season.

The Knicks now head into the All-Star break riding high before returning to action against the Detroit Pistons in their next matchup on Feb. 19.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!