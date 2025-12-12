Knicks Star Making Impact on Other Side of the Ball

When the New York Knicks completed the blockbuster trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves to acquire Karl-Anthony Towns, it was to provide another go-to scoring option to elevate their offense to another level alongside Jalen Brunson.

An All-NBA level scorer to help take pressure off their All-Star point guard, who too often was carrying the offensive load solely on his shoulders. Pairing him with an elite offensive big man who could stretch the floor would open a world of possibilities.

Alas, playing for his third coach in as many years looks to have caught up to Towns. He has not yet found a groove under Mike Brown, still trying to find his spots while teammates have ascended to another level.

Right now, he is putting together the least efficient shooting season of his career. Through 23 games, he has a .464/.355/.881 shooting split with an effective field goal percentage of 52.4. The overall percentage, 3-point percentage and effective field goal percentage would all be single-season lows.

Karl-Anthony Towns has been elite on both ends of floor

It is hard to envision Towns struggling that much with his shot all season, but it will be something worth keeping an eye on. At the very least, the Knicks can be thankful that he is making an impact in other areas to make up for it.

Not known as much of a defensive presence in his career, the talented big man has turned up the effort on that end of the court. As shared by Automatic NBA on X, Towns has turned into a two-way impact performer.

He is one of three players, along with Chet Holmgren of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Mark Williams of the Phoenix Suns, who are in the 90th percentile and higher in scoring and defense.

Towns is in the 90th percentile as a scorer and 92nd percentile as a defender. There are still some lapses in his game on the defensive end, especially when he is playing against pick-and-rolls or stuck on the perimeter.

But he has gotten the job done on the interior. Despite blocking only 0.8 shots per game, he has turned into a presence in the paint and as a rim defender.

Karl-Anthony Towns making life difficult for opponents on offense

As shared by SiteNYK on X, the numbers back that up. Amongst players defending 2-point shots, players when shooting against Towns are being held to a shooting percentage difference of -10.2%.

That is the fourth-best mark in the NBA behind former Knicks standout Isaiah Hartenstein of the Thunder, Neemias Queta of the Boston Celtics and Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat. It is 1.3% better than four-time Defensive Player of the Year Award winner Rudy Gobert of the Timberwolves as well.

What Towns is accomplishing on defense has been a revelation for the Knicks. Brown has shown a willingness to adjust to the strengths of his players, and nothing points that out quite like putting his starting center in a position to make an impact on both ends.

Towns isn’t likely going to be named to any NBA All-Defensive Teams, but the improvement he is showcasing more than makes up for the production currently missing from his offensive game.

