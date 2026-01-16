Knicks Can Address Biggest Weaknesses in Trade Idea With Spurs

With about three weeks until the NBA trade deadline, the New York Knicks know exactly what they need to upgrade their roster to truly be championship-caliber.

There is a major need coming off the bench for a ball-handler and playmaker. The Knicks are also on the lookout for some size, because when Mitchell Robinson starts, their bench is made up of only guards and wing players.

The reason for that is the struggles of Guerschon Yabusele. He signed a two-year, $11.3 million deal as a free agent this past summer and was expected to fill a prominent role in the team’s frontcourt.

Given how well he played during the 2024-25 season in his return to the NBA with the Philadelphia 76ers, his addition was viewed fondly by analysts and fans alike. Unfortunately, he has been unable to make the kind of impact he was expected to.

Knicks need to find versatile forward to bolster bench

Yabusele has struggled to adjust to Mike Brown’s system, creating a massive void in the team’s rotation. Coming into the season, the Frenchman was viewed as someone who could play alongside either Karl-Anthony Towns or Mitchell Robinson, providing size and floor spacing.

Disappointingly, he has not been able to provide that, which leaves New York scouring the trade market. Lacking many assets, their options are limited on who they can target to upgrade the roster ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

However, there is a low-risk, high-reward proposal the team should strongly consider that was put together by Sam Vecenie of The Athletic (subscription required).

The NBA writer has suggested the Knicks swing a trade with the San Antonio Spurs centered around former first-round pick Jeremy Sochan. He would head to New York in this proposal, along with the draft rights to Adam Hanga in exchange for Yabusele, Pacome Dadiet and a future second-round pick.

Jeremy Sochan is perfect addition for Knicks frontcourt

All of the gaps the Knicks are looking to fill could be addressed in one fell swoop by adding Sochan to the mix. He cannot shoot the ball, but he offers size, athleticism and positional versatility, something their bench unit currently lacks.

The former Baylor product has experience defending across the spectrum. His length and athleticism enable him to defend virtually every position. During his time in the NBA, he has been called upon to defend bigger ball handlers, such as Cade Cunningham, wing players or big men.

That kind of versatility is something New York could definitely use more of. They have struggled at times with finding the right point of attack defender, and Sochan would give them another option to turn to.

There is a long-term play that could intrigue the Knicks here as well. Because Sochan is set to be a restricted free agent and New York might be a second-round team this upcoming summer, they would be able to retain him for more than a minimum contract, which is what they would be limited to as a second apron team.

With cap wizard Brock Aller in the front office, these are all things the Knicks will be considering when looking to make deals ahead of the deadline in a few weeks. They need to get creative, not only upgrading the roster for this year’s postseason run, but keeping as clean of books as possible heading into the future as well.

