Knicks' Jeremy Sochan Traded One Bench for Another

Jeremy Sochan chose the New York Knicks over nine other teams because he wanted out of the San Antonio Spurs' bench. He dyed his hair blue and orange, showed up excited, and said all the right things. Two weeks later, the Knicks bench is starting to feel familiar.

Sochan played just two minutes in the first half of the Knicks' 109-94 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on February 24, then sat until garbage time, finishing with zero points. Through four games in New York, he is averaging 1 point, 1.3 rebounds, and 0.8 assists in 7.5 minutes a night.

This is exactly what he said he was running from. Before signing with the Knicks, Sochan was candid about his time in San Antonio.

"It's tough. In my whole career even looking past the NBA I've never really been sitting on the bench and getting DNPs," he said.

The Knicks were supposed to be the place where that changed.

Jeremy Sochan Went From a Starter to a Ghost

The numbers reflect how far Sochan has fallen. In 2023-24 with the Spurs, Sochan averaged 11.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in over 27 minutes a night. He was a real contributor on a rebuilding team. Now he is averaging 1 point in 7.5 minutes on a contender, fighting just to stay on the floor.

Feb 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Knicks forward Jeremy Sochan (20) defends against Chicago Bulls guard Tre Jones (30) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

It makes the Jose Alvarado contrast even sharper. Alvarado arrived in New York around the same time, also a new face, also adjusting to a new system. But Alvarado has averaged 9.4 points, 3.6 assists, and 2.0 steals as a Knick, closed a comeback win over the Rockets and made himself a rotation staple inside a week. Sochan is still searching for his first real moment.

Sochan Is Confident but the Clock Is Ticking

After the Cleveland loss, Sochan spoke to The New York Post's Stefan Bondy and kept his chin up. He was not making excuses, just explaining where he is.

"It's a process. It's my fourth game here," Sochan said. "So we'll figure it out. We'll be good. It's my first time adjusting to a different dynamic."

He pointed to game conditioning as the main hurdle, and that is fair; he barely played in San Antonio all season. No amount of practice gets you ready for real NBA minutes.

"There's nothing you can really do to get into game shape," Sochan said. "But it only takes a few games and then you start feeling better."

The Knicks are third in the East, and the postseason is weeks away. Sochan's confidence is understandable, but the time to show it on the court is now.

