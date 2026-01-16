Knicks Desperately Need Star Player to Break Out of Slump

At times during the 2025-26 NBA regular season, the New York Knicks have looked like legitimate title contenders.

When they are healthy, they have proven to be one of the best teams in the league. Unfortunately, they haven’t had their full rotation for months, with players being in and out of the lineup because of injuries.

The latest setback is star point guard Jalen Brunson. He suffered an ankle injury just about halfway through the first quarter against the Sacramento Kings that knocked him out for the remainder of the game.

Without him, the offense struggled to get going. One of the biggest disappointments following his departure from the game was the performance of Karl-Anthony Towns.

Karl-Anthony Towns mired in brutal slump

Jan 14, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) smiles before the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Brought in to help take pressure off of Brunson as an elite go-to scorer, he drew the ire of his head coach in the game against the Kings. His lack of hustle near the end of the first half when the Knicks were trying to build momentum was a topic of discussion after the game.

Things got even worse for him in the second half, as he went scoreless despite Brunson not being in the lineup. If this isn’t rock bottom for Towns with New York, it has to be close, because he is mired in a career-worst stretch.

Over his last seven games, the All-Star center is averaging 16.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game to go along with 3.3 turnovers. He is shooting only 43% from the field and 28% from 3-point range, well below his career numbers.

As shared by Tommy Beer on X, this lack of production over a seven-game span has only been seen one other time in his career. His rookie season during the 2016-17 campaign is the only other time he has averaged less than 17 points, nine rebounds and four assists over a seven-game span.

That level of production, especially if Brunson is sidelined, is unacceptable. The Knicks have lofty goals this season, and the only way they can achieve them is if Towns is playing up to his capabilities on both ends of the floor.

Head coach Mike Brown has done a lot of great things in the first half of his inaugural season at the helm, but Towns’s lack of integration into the system has been disappointing. There have been flashes of his dominance, but his performance has been streaky thus far.

He already has four games this season scoring in single digits, and 12 more times that he didn’t reach the 20-point plateau. Towns was in single digits only once last season and scored fewer than 20 points 20 times.

Finding a way to get him going more efficiently, especially if Brunson has to miss time, is a top priority for Brown and the staff over the second half of the regular season.

