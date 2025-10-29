Knicks Legend Optimistic About Team's Championship Odds
The New York Knicks teams of the 2020s have steadily re-ignited the long-dormant thought that the squad can finally return to championship contention, the sort of statement that's been used extremely rarely for the historic franchise since the start of the 21st century.
The New York locals never stopped believing, consistently finding ways to find value in countless repugnant rosters over last few decades. Things seemed to change when they added Jalen Brunson to their ranks three summers ago, with the ascending point guard helping to lead the Knicks to back-to-back second round playoff appearances before last season's wild ride to the Eastern Conference Finals fully brought the New York fan base right back into a position to believe.
Stoudemire Optimistic About Knicks' Chances
Amar'e Stoudemire knows a thing or two about reinvigorating the hungry market, having played a key role on the last inspiring Knicks teams. His point of reference is over a decade old, and he's well-aware of how much a championship-contending Knicks team would mean to the city.
"To win a championship in New York would be 20x what it was in the 90s," he said in an appearance on Run It Back. "I think they got a good chance."
"Obviously, winning a championship is not easy. Being a premier player like Jalen Brunson, when you've got that type of green light, and you've got a team that's cohesively with you, you got a great chance to do something special."
Stoudemire never got over the hump himself, coming up just short of the final round during his explosive prime with the Phoenix Suns before making the later-career move to New York. His Knicks team put together some feisty years, but his slippage in play coincided with when the front office lost control of the steering wheel in their never-ending conquest to continue bolstering their star power.
He still has his eyes, and can clearly spot Brunson as the successful captain of the Knicks' ship. After all, he did just watch the new star average a shade under 30 points per game across 18 playoff games spread over three consecutive rounds, and he's about matching those numbers to get this next regular season started.
It helped that New York's upper management acted more strategically than they would have in Stoudemire's day in adding to their firepower, allocating their time and resources to bringing complementary bench pieces aboard alongside a coach more equipped for this specific roster in Mike Brown. Brunson has the pieces to work his way beyond the recent high-water mark, and the country's biggest city is ready to explode if and when he does.
