Knicks vs. Cavs Live Blog: Christmas Day Showdown

The New York Knicks are set to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in a Christmas Day showdown of the Eastern Conference.

The Knicks' annual Holiday Game comes after New York's NBA Cup crown and in the midst of plenty of headlines. This team is considered a contender for an actual Championship, but may also be the best suitor for a blockbuster trade.

Giannis Antetokounmpo remains the biggest story in New York with the Knicks as the front-runner for a deal. Maybe a Christmas gift for the Knicks after the holiday? The way things sound, it's likely.

In the meantime, New York will host the Cavaliers as two playoff-seeded teams battle for momentum heading into the new year. The Knicks haven't been too successful on the holiday, holding an all-time record of 25–32 in their 57 games. They defeated the San Antonio Spurs last season and the Milwaukee Bucks the year before that, so they'll look to continue that streak against Cleveland.

Follow along with New York Knicks On SI as the action heats up. Tip-off starts at 12:00 PM ET.

Live Blog

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!