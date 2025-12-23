Knicks Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Talks Gaining Serious Momentum

The New York Knicks-Bucks trade rumors involving Giannis Antetokounmpo are heating up after Karl-Anthony Towns' shocking performance against Miami. With Jalen Brunson dropping 47 points while Towns managed just two, the basketball world is buzzing about a potential blockbuster deal that could send the superstar big man to Milwaukee.

Former NBA point guard Jeff Teague and his 520 crew couldn't believe what they witnessed in the Knicks' win over Miami. Towns only took five shot attempts the entire game, finishing with two points and six rebounds. The podcast hosts were stunned that everyone on the Knicks roster got more shots than their max-contract star player.

Teague's crew pointed out that Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, and even Tyler Herro from the Heat all had more field goal attempts than KAT. They debated whether Towns wasn't being aggressive enough or if the Knicks were purposely freezing him out of the offense. Some hosts think Towns just stops demanding the ball when he doesn't get early touches, kicking it back out instead of forcing shots.

The podcast had some bold predictions that Towns will end up getting traded to the Milwaukee Bucks for Giannis Antetokounmpo. Teague insisted that despite Brunson's incredible 47-point explosion, the two-point performance from Towns was unacceptable and signals bigger problems ahead.

Jeff Teague and the 520 crew talking about Karl-Anthony Towns struggles with the New York Knicks, pointing out how he only had 5 shot attempts against the Miami Heat. They believe he’ll end up getting traded to the Milwaukee Bucks for Giannis. pic.twitter.com/vrvlT8U2i6 — joebuddenclips/fanpage (@chatnigga101) December 22, 2025

Where the Knicks Stand in the Giannis Race

ESPN reported that Giannis expressed his preferred destination as New York if the Bucks decided to trade him. The Knicks reportedly had an "exclusive negotiating window" earlier this year when trade talks first surfaced, making them the betting favorites to land the Greek Freak.

However, New York faces serious obstacles. After trading five first-round picks for Mikal Bridges, the Knicks have limited draft capital to offer Milwaukee. ESPN outlined a potential one-for-one swap centered around Karl-Anthony Towns heading to Milwaukee in exchange for Giannis. The deal would also include young players Pacôme Dadiet and Tyler Kolek, as well as draft swaps.

Trade Package Details and Timing

Any potential trade can't be finalized until December 15 at the earliest, when most players become trade-eligible. The Bucks would likely seek a third team to flip Towns for additional draft assets if they decide to rebuild. Towns is averaging around 22 points and 12 rebounds this season, while Giannis is putting up 28 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.​

The momentum is building, but the Knicks must hope Giannis' preference for Madison Square Garden gives them the edge over teams with better draft compensation.​

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!