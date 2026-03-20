Knicks Could Gain Major Edge After Cade Cunningham Injury

The Eastern Conference just shifted. Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham has been diagnosed with a collapsed lung and will miss at least two weeks, per ESPN's Shams Charania. He'll be re-evaluated after that window, but it's hard to say that it will be a quick return. With the Pistons sitting at 50–19 and holding the No. 1 seed in the East, this isn't just Detroit's problem. For the New York Knicks, currently third at 45–25, this injury could reshape everything.

Cunningham​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ is the soul of the Pistons with averaging 24.5 points and 9.9 assists per game this season. It's not just scoring. It's the player who dictates the tempo of the game, sets the ball in motion for every play, and makes Detroit's offense run at a pace that opposing defenses really struggle to keep up with.

If you take him away, Pistons are not only missing points but also losing their very identity. The Pistons have demonstrated they can still win without him, defeating Washington 117–95, with Jalen Duren contributing 24 points. But Washington is not a playoff team. The upcoming games will be ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌tougher.​​

What This Opens Up for New York

The New​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ York Knicks have a four-game winning streak and currently have very strong momentum. The Knicks and Detroit Pistons are 5.5 games apart, which is a pretty big gap for the Knicks' first-seed proponents. But that is not necessarily the correct perspective. The real reward is the upcoming outcomes in the tournament.

Currently, the Knicks are 1.5 games behind Boston for second place. If they have a stronger finish, that place will be theirs, and the second seed impacts the Knicks immensely; it probably means New York will be kept away from a possible meeting with Detroit only until the Conference Finals, which would provide the Knicks with playoff time while Detroit would struggle with ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌uncertainty.

Beyond standings, there's a conditioning angle that's hard to ignore. Even if Cunningham returns before the playoffs, a collapsed lung doesn't just heal and disappear. It affects breathing, stamina, and the ability to push through fourth-quarter struggle at full intensity.

Playoff basketball is relentless, and a half-step slower, Cunningham changes Detroit's ceiling dramatically.

The Knicks Are in a Strong Position

Mar 17, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) celebrates center Mitchell Robinson (23) in the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Boston​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ leads New York by only 1.5 games, but New York has a 2-1 lead in the season series against them. So if the Knicks win at Madison Square Garden on April 9, they will have a definite lead over Boston till the conference games.

Beyond that, the schedules tell a clear story. Boston still faces OKC, Milwaukee, and Miami, all legitimate tests, and was ranked as having the East's toughest remaining schedule by NBA.com. Meanwhile, the Knicks close out with Washington, Charlotte (twice), Toronto, and Chicago, all winnable games.

If New York wins at Brooklyn, beats Boston on Apr 9, and avoids slip-ups against weak opponents, a jump to the 2nd seed is very realistic. The schedule math genuinely favors the Knicks here.

Cunningham's​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ injury basically simplifies things for New York. Lately, every time Detroit loses a game without him, it's one fewer team that the Knicks have to be concerned about. Getting the 2-seed is getting a lot less complicated for the Knicks.

And if Cunningham's​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ injury get more complicated, the Knicks would rather face that version of Detroit than the one that went 50-19.

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