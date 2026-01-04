Knicks Dominating as Favored Eastern Conference Champions

The New York Knicks haven't enjoyed a clean start to 2026. They entered the new year coming off a collapse of a loss to the San Antonio Spurs, allowing a little bit of NBA Cup-related vengeance to cloud their January start before immediately dropping another one to the Atlanta Hawks.

Still, this is nothing more than a brief schneid. The Knicks' eyes remain on the prize, the Larry O'Brien trophy waiting for the winners of the NBA Finals, and between the hardware they collected and the fellow contenders they spent 2025 besting, they're still widely viewed as the likeliest squad to escape the Eastern Conference.

They're leading the pack of their local peers as the best bets to advance to the Finals in soaking up a 30% chance, and they've got a wide margin separating themselves from everyone else.

The Eastern Conference standings are looking very different from the rankings on Polymarket.



The next-closest ankle-biter, the Cleveland Cavaliers, have what the Knicks' odds would look like if they were sliced in half. And if we take a closer look at the other teams mentioned, New york's job really may be as easy as the bettors are projecting.

Sifting Between the Challengers

The Cavaliers' placement above the Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics doesn't make much sense after nearly three months of data suggesting that this isn't the same team that handily won last season's No. 1 seed. These guys can't offer anything resembling the defense they once dominated with, and the scoring balance that once defined their league-leading offense is nowhere to be found.

The Pistons, meanwhile, have held this season's top seed for nearly the entirety of this ongoing campaign. And while the Celtics haven't yet to deploy Jayson Tatum, they're statistically right in line with the Knicks as a three-point-chucking offense while compiling a defense that's as stingy as ever.

After those top-four, each of which has now asserted themselves as playoff regulars, the list of realistic Finals challengers falls apart. The Orlando Magic are talented, but they still have a long way to go before they've sorted out their own scoring hierarchy. The Philadelphia 76ers have too many older, injury-prone veterans to help the prospects execute a changing of the guard, and the Play-In pool is filled with the same middlers who continually populate the postseason bracket.

The Knicks can go as far as they want, at least within their conference, should they sort out their occasionally-lackadaisical defense. They crashed the Eastern Conference Finals party with an inferior team and scheme just last spring, and have even less proven competition to brush up against this time around, justifying the hope that's already getting lobbed their way.

