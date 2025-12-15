Knicks' Veteran Struggling to Adjust in Unexpected Role

After being eliminated in the Eastern Conference Finals by the Indiana Pacers, the New York Knicks knew that some changes needed to be made with their roster. Specifically, upgrading the second unit.

Head coach Tom Thibodeau relied heavily on the team’s starting unit of Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns. Miles McBride and Mitchell Robinson were the only players who were trusted to play meaningful minutes off the bench until it was too late.

To avoid that happening again, the Knicks made some shrewd moves in the offseason heading into the 2025-26 campaign. They took advantage of Jordan Clarkson being bought out by the Utah Jazz and also signed Guerschon Yabusele after a breakout season with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Clarkson has a role in the backcourt, especially with McBride and Landry Shamet sidelined. The same cannot be said about Yabusele, who has struggled adjusting to his new team.

Guerschon Yabusele Struggling to Adjust in New Role with Knicks

Dec 12, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; New York Knicks forward Guerschon Yabusele (28) reacts during practice prior to the Emirates Cup semifinals at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After shining with the 76ers last season and playing so well over the summer with the French national team, there was a lot of excitement about his addition to New York’s second unit. Unfortunately, he has yet to find his rhythm, which has led to a limited role that he has admitted is difficult to deal with.

"I don’t want to lie to you, it’s very difficult," Yabusele said, via Ouest France, when asked about his current role. "I’m a competitor first. It’s not a situation I thought (I would be in) coming here."

The team is 18-7 and thriving offensively, but his impact has been minimal on the court. He has appeared in all 24 games, averaging only 9.8 minutes per game, scoring 3.0 points with 2.2 rebounds.

The veteran big man described the communication with the Knicks coaching staff as “difficult”, and that includes head coach Mike Brown. The first-year leader on the sidelines for New York has said that he would be “patient” with Yabusele, but at the quarter point of the season, patience could be running thin.

Guerschon Yabusele Calls Limited Role With Knicks 'Very Difficult' https://t.co/Gz1sDh2sAQ — RealGM (@RealGM) December 14, 2025

Dec. 15 is an important day on the NBA calendar because it is when many players who signed contracts this offseason in free agency are eligible to be traded.

To his credit, Yabusele is doing his part to try and turn things around. He is remaining positive and preparing to do everything he can to remain ready to help the team win.

"I try to be ready whenever my name is called," Yabusele said. "I try to control my impact on the court, no matter how much time I get."

With trade rumors already swirling around New York, he is someone to keep an eye on. The Knicks need help in the frontcourt, specifically at power forward. If Yabusele can’t turn things around, he could be flipped for another piece to help the team’s performance on the court.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!