Knicks Could Target These Four Big Men in Trade Talks

The New York Knicks confirmed their contender status with their 2026 Emirates NBA Cup win. Their decision against hanging a banner in Madison Square Garden reflects a singular focus: capturing the NBA title this season.

To reinforce their position as a favorite in the Eastern Conference, Leon Rose is exhaustively exploring roster improvements. Recent backcourt injuries may prompt a search for perimeter support.

Of course, everyone will be keeping an eye on Giannis Antetokounmpo rumors. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar could change the tides of a playoff race should he actually be on the move. The Knicks are reportedly at the top of his wish list, but do they have the means to pull off a deal?

Unless they want to break up their current core, which would be an incredibly risky thing to do, New York would be better off pursuing complementary pieces to the group that is elevating the franchise to heights not reached this century.

Several big men could be available for Knicks trade

A market that the Knicks could instead be shopping in is the frontcourt. They have as good of a center duo as any in the NBA with Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson.

However, it is fair to wonder if Ariel Hukporti would be ready to handle meaningful minutes should the need arise. Also, the Guerschon Yabusele signing has not panned out in the fashion that the team hoped.

As a result, they could look to the trade market for some reinforcements. Ian Begley of SNY shared a few names to keep an eye on that New York could pursue in a deal ahead of the Feb. 5 deadline.

Andre Drummond of the Philadelphia 76ers, Precious Achiuwa and Dario Saric of the Sacramento Kings and Daniel Gafford of the Dallas Mavericks were mentioned as possible targets for the Knicks.

Drummond, who was born in Mount Vernon and played his high school and college ball in Connecticut, is someone New York has pursued in the past but never been able to get a deal done with.

Similar to Robinson, he is a monster on the offensive glass. He has averaged 4.1 offensive rebounds per game in his career and led the NBA in rebounds per game four different times. His willingness to shoot 3-pointers this season is an added wrinkle that could intrigue the Knicks even more.

Kings could be great trade partner for Knicks

One of the worst teams in the NBA, the Kings have to shake up their roster. There is a familiarity with Achuiwa after being acquired by New York, along with OG Anunoby, in the trade with the Toronto Raptors.

It isn’t too long ago that Saric was an integral bench piece on a Phoenix Suns playoff team. He would offer some more 3-point shooting from the frontcourt and could be an ideal replacement for what the franchise thought they were getting from Yabusele.

Last but not least is Gafford. The Mavericks don’t sound like a team that is ready to sell as of now, which would take him off the market. Of the players Begley mentioned, he is the most expensive in terms of salary.

It is hard to envision New York acquiring what could amount to a No. 3 center who will be earning over $54 million the next three seasons.

