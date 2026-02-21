Jose Alvarado Not Worried About Knicks' Playoff Odds Against Pistons

The New York Knicks once looked like one of the preseason favorites to lead the Eastern Conference entering the playoffs, but that dream is looking tougher than it has in months in preparing for the final third of the regular season.

Even with the Jayson Tatum-less Boston Celtics fighting hard and the Cleveland Cavaliers reinvigorated behind James Harden, no in-conference peer has given the Knicks fits quite like the Detroit Pistons.

They've reigned supreme over the east for the entirety of this season, and asserted that dominance in New York's face upon every possible opportunity; as if their January win wasn't bad enough, Pistons star Cade Cunningham dropped 42 points and 13 assists to propel his most recent win, a devastating 126-111 massacre in the Knicks' own Garden.

They're beginning to run away as the conference's favorite, which could be a problem for the Knicks. They did best the Pistons in the first round of last year's playoffs, but with Cunningham continually resembling an MVP candidate, they could be an issue for New York if they don't figure out a way to contain Jalen Brunson's match at point guard.

While some fans and analysts begin to reel at the imbalance between contenders, Jose Alvarado couldn't be less worried about a potential playoff matchup.

"Playoffs is a whole different ballgame," he said after the loss, per a video from SNY's Ian Begley. "We're not going to sit here and say, 'oh, they beat us in the regular season...' We're not thinking like that. When it counts, that's when it matters."

A New, Necessary Voice

Alvarado's perspective is exactly what some distraught New Yorkers needed to hear. He may not have been on the Knicks for their previous defeat, but he doesn't care to dwell on the past while chasing championship glory.

And he's not just talking to say the right things, either; his time on the New Orleans Pelicans included very few deep playoff runs, as he qualified for the postseason just twice at his prior stop, but he fought notably hard during both first-round-and-outs.

He wouldn't have needed to keep up with the Knicks' rollercoaster 2024-25 season during his last full season as a Pelican, but that was a campaign defined by their losing almost solely to championship contenders, seemingly stamping them as a regular season paper tiger. Despite going 1-7 against the Pistons and Celtics between the 82 initially-scheduled outings, the Knicks handled both eastern counterparts in the postseason format.

The Knicks revealed their intention of padding their rotation with defenders and grit at the trade deadline, adding Alvarado along with another famed irritant in Jeremy Sochan. They have a good shot at lining up against the top-seeded Pistons in a series, and if they want the defenders to help shut down Cunningham and the fighters to match up with the combatants in Detroit, the mouthy Alvarado will be at the head of such an attack.

