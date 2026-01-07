Knicks Cut Forward in Roster Move

The New York Knicks are making a change to their roster.

According to SNY insider Ian Bagley, the Knicks are cutting forward Tosan Evbuomwan to open up a two-way spot.

"Tosan Evbuomwan will be waived by the New York Knicks today, per sources. Evbuomwan has averaged 7.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 50 career NBA games. The 24 year-old Princeton graduate should garner interest from other NBA teams," Begley tweeted.

Knicks Move On From Tosan Evbuomwan

Evbuomwan, who turns 25 next month, was brought in by the Knicks in September as a potential depth piece. However, the Knicks hardly used him at all. He played in just five games for the Knicks and failed to score a point.

He never played more than three minutes in a game and last played for the Knicks on Dec. 23 on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He did make six appearances with the Westchester Knicks and the G League, averaging 17.8 points and 6.2 rebounds per game for the Knicks G League affiliate.

Evbuomwan has always been on the fringe of the NBA in the G League and has yet to find his spot to get fully involved in the big leagues.

For the past three seasons, Evbuomwan has shuttled between the G League and NBA while playing for the Memphis Grizzlies, Detroit Pistons, and Brooklyn Nets. The Princeton grad went undrafted in 2023, but joined the Pistons in the Summer League to try and earn a spot at training camp.

Eventually, the Pistons waived him and assigned him to the Motor City Cruise in the G League, where he flourished and earned himself a 10-day contract with the Memphis Grizzlies. Once his time there briefly ended after four games, he returned to the Pistons, who gave him a shot at the end of the season as they were sunk to the bottom of the standings.

He got a similar opportunity with the Nets last season, playing in 28 games for the team. However, they chose to develop other players with a better chance at making an impact in the league.

Now, Evbuomwan will look for a chance to catch on elsewhere in the NBA. There is a good chance another team will bring him in to see what he has in hopes of having an open roster spot to work with later in the season as injuries begin to pile up.

