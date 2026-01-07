It’s Gut Check Time for Knicks Amidst Losing Streak

It’s amazing how quickly things can change in a long season. Exactly a week ago on New Year's Eve morning, the New York Knicks woke up second in the Eastern Conference, a game and a half behind the Detroit Pistons. The Knicks were 23-9 and 11-3 for the month, which includes their NBA Cup victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

New York was a fourth quarter away from putting a bow on the 2025 calendar year with a road win against those same Spurs. Up to that point, the Knicks were 19-0 when leading after three quarters. That changed with Mike Brown’s team watching an 11-point fourth quarter lead evaporate, which has turned into an avalanche of losses and uncompetitive play.

Knicks Still Searching As January Swoon Continues

The schedule has showed no mercy. Since the cup finale, the Knicks have played 11 games in 19 days. They have lost six of those, including being run out of the gym over the last three. With how these last few games have gone, it’s hard to chalk it up to them being a bit short handed -no Josh Hart or Landry Shamet- or the scheduling crush. Everyone’s to blame.

It starts with Jalen Brunson. The offense isn’t the same as it was earlier in the season with less pace and plays getting others involved. The captain has reverted back to pounding the basketball and is taking longer bringing up the ball. Against the Pistons on Jan. 5, the All-Star guard had six turnovers and zero assists, marking the first time since arriving in New York that’s he’s failed to dish out a single assist.

Then there’s the disappearing acts from Karl-Anthony Towns and the wing-stop duo of OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges. The trio are earning a combined $117,611,230 million this season, but they are not bringing day in and day out excellence like big money stars should.

The Trio Of Towns, Anunoby And Bridges Have Been MIA

Towns’ recorded 6 points and 1 rebound against a Jalen Duran-less Pistons team. The seven-foot big man had more turnovers (6) than FG attempts (4). More offensive fouls (3) than made baskets (1) and rebounds (1) combined. The inconsistency and poor body language from the 5-time All Star has been pronounced.

There’s been too many occasions this season where KAT's failed to show the headiness or effort levels needed. He commits some of the most frustrating offensive fouls. His 47.3% field goal percentage is the lowest of his career. His 35.4% average from long range is his worst mark since he was a rookie.

Jan 3, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts after getting called for a foul in the third quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Anunoby has scored single digits in four of the last nine games. Against Detroit, he scored five points on three shots and was a game low -31. He looks exhausted and is down to 35.1% on the year from long range. For context, the Knicks have been outscored by 78 points in the 135 minutes the defensive ace has been on the court during this four-game skid, the worst plus/minus in the league over that time.

Then there’s Bridges, who's gone too many games where he’s invisible. Early on, he looked like a different player than last year in Brown’s new system of rapid ball and body movement. But his three ball has been inconsistent, he’s struggling defending the point of attack and is avoiding contact at all costs. The 29-year old swingman has gone to the free throw line four times in the last 11 games and just eight times over the last 17.

Coach Brown bears his share of blame, too. There’s been no communication, no fight and zero offensive activity, highlighted by his group logging their lowest pass total of the season in the Pistons game. In recent days, it’s felt like whenever adversity hits this team abandons their free flowing and up-tempo offense for Brunson hero ball. The players themselves need to do more but they can be put in better positions to succeed.

Coach Brown's Team Is A Jumbled Mess

The defense has been a train wreck - I think Javonte Green just hit another wide-open corner 3. Jan. 5 marked the 11th-straight game that the Knicks have allowed their opponent to score 110 or more points and shoot above 45% from the floor - the longest such streak in franchise history. This is arguably the worst stretch of basketball the Knicks have played during the Brunson era.

Dog days of a season are very real, especially with cup aftermath. NBA Cup-winning teams have never had a winning record in the ten games following the final. The 23-24 Lakers went 3-7 and last year’s Bucks went 5-5. Furthermore, the once unbeatable Oklahoma City Thunder just got smoked by the Hornets at home and are 6-6 over their last 12 games. Slumps happen.

The Knicks are more than capable of turning things around and winning the Eastern Conference. Time will tell whether this stretch is because of fatigue and personnel or just a mid-season blip on the championship radar.

