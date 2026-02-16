Knicks Make Smart Moving Acquiring Veteran Depth for G League

The New York Knicks have done a wonderful job recently upgrading the talent on their roster for the stretch run of the season.

Ahead of the NBA trade deadline, two moves were made. Guerschon Yabusele was traded to the Chicago Bulls for Dalen Terry. Shortly after, Terry was flipped to the New Orleans Pelicans, along with two second-round picks, to acquire Jose Alvarado.

Despite the trade deadline being over, that doesn’t mean the Knicks are done making moves with the roster. They made a shrewd move, using their G League team to add an established NBA player to the mix to create more organizational depth, acquiring T.J. Warren.

Via returning rights, Warren is heading back to Westchester, where he played in 36 games last season and stuffed the stat sheet.

T.J. Warren back with Knicks G League team

Mar 16, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward T.J. Warren (24) brings the ball up the court against the Utah Jazz during the fourth quarter at Delta Center. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Last season with Westchester, Warren averaged 23.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.8 blocks in 36.1 minutes per game. His efficiency on the offensive side was excellent as well, shooting 48.8% overall from the field, 35.6% from 3-point range and 85.2% from the foul line.

Warren hasn’t appeared in an NBA game since April 9, 2024, when he played 1:11 with the Minnesota Timberwolves against the Washington Wizards. A gifted scorer, his career was derailed by an injury that cost him the 2021-22 season.

Warren suffered a severe navicular stress fracture in his left foot in December 2020 that required several surgeries to fix. He played in only four games during the 2020-21 campaign, essentially missing two full seasons.

The Westchester Knicks have acquired T.J. Warren via returning rights — Westchester Knicks (@wcknicks) February 16, 2026

This is a great move by New York because they now have the rights to Warren should they want to shake up their NBA roster. There had been some chatter that the Knicks may not be done adding to the team despite recently filling the 15th spot.

The deal to acquire Alvarado not only addressed needs for another ball-handler and defender, but it also cleared enough salary cap space to be able to sign a player right away without going over the second apron. They used that space to bring aboard Jeremy Sochan, who was released by the San Antonio Spurs.

Sochan was someone the Knicks looked into acquiring ahead of the deadline in talks surrounding Yabusele, Pacome Dadiet and draft compensation. Now, they have him and Alvarado in the mix.

T.J. Warren provides team with high-end insurance

Mar 16, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward T.J. Warren (24) reacts to a call against the Utah Jazz during the second quarter at Delta Center. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Could Warren also be part of the equation down the line? It will be something worth keeping an eye on.

New York can bide its time now that Warren is with the G League team. If the need arises for another player to be added to the roster ahead of the NBA playoffs, he just has to be signed to the roster before the postseason begins.

A player such as Jordan Clarkson, who has admitted difficulties in adjusting to a new role, could be someone who asks to be released ahead of March 1 so he can remain playoff eligible and sign with another team.

In that scenario, a roster spot would be opened up for Warren. He could offer instant offense off the bench, someone capable of creating their own offense, a weakness for the team outside of Jalen Brunson.

