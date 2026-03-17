Knicks Release Tough Injury Report Before Matchup vs. Pacers

The New York Knicks are heading into their next match-up against the Indiana Pacers with an injury report that keeps getting uglier. What once looked like a manageable situation has now turned into a full-blown concern, as two key contributors, including the team's franchise cornerstone, are now in serious doubt for the game.

Knicks Injury Report Update

Jalen Brunson: DOUBTFUL (right ankle injury management / cervical strain)

DOUBTFUL (right ankle injury management / cervical strain) Mitchell Robinson: QUESTIONABLE (back tightness)

Brunson​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ was originally listed as questionable, dealing with a right ankle issue and a cervical strain on his right side.

Now that he is doubtful, the Knicks will lose their main instrument if he doesn't play. This year, Brunson is putting up 26.3 points, 6.6 assists, and 3.4 rebounds per game; these stats cannot be replaced ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌overnight.

Robinson Adds to the Chaos

Mar 15, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) warms up before a game against the Golden State Warriors at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Adding​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Mitchell Robinson's name to the injury report with back tightness is a major point of worry. He has been one of the Knicks' main defensive focal points this season, and their training staff has been very cautious in managing his time on the court.

This injury situation makes it extremely difficult for the Knicks to secure a clean win, especially after their last meeting on March 13, where New York barely edged out the Pacers 101-92, a team sitting at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.

That kind of narrow escape should not be happening. But it fits a pattern the Knicks have been carrying for a few games now.

Against the Utah Jazz, New York was down 26-41 after the first quarter before outscoring Utah over the final three quarters to win 134-117.

Against the Golden State Warriors, they fell behind 21-35 in the opening quarter, then dug themselves out to win 110-107.

Even the March 13 win over Indiana required a fourth-quarter push to put the game away.

The Knicks are capable of fighting back, but playing from behind every night takes a toll on the players. It is the kind of pattern that tends to catch up with a team, especially when the bodies start breaking down. Against easier opponents, these slow starts are survivable. In the playoffs, they would be a different story entirely.

If Brunson sits out or is severely limited, there is no reliable backup who produces at anywhere close to his level. The Knicks went 1-4 without him this season, and those five absences showed exactly how dependent New York is on him running the offense.

With Robinson also on the report, the front court loses its most impactful rebounder and interior anchor, which leaves the Knicks shorthanded on both ends of the floor against a Pacers team that, record aside, has shown it can keep games close with the Knicks.

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