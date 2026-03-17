Knicks' Jalen Brunson Claims to be on the Decline

New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson just called himself a man on the decline.

In a candid moment with Topps, New York's franchise star made a self-deprecating remark that is equal parts hilarious and worth unpacking. Because if this is what decline looks like in a Knicks uniform, maybe decline is not such a bad thing.

When asked to guess the sale price of his most expensive trading card, Brunson threw out $185,000, then $165,000, only to be told the real number was $96,661, for his 2018-19 Panini Prizm Nebula 1-of-1, PSA 9.

His reaction?

"It's a lot lower, it's like half."

When the interviewer assured him his cards would sell for more in the future, Brunson shut it down quickly:

"Nah, probably not. I'm on the decline. I'm on the decline from here on out."

Jalen Brunson finds out what his most expensive trading card sold for... 🤣 pic.twitter.com/xCy7apTKhb — Topps (@Topps) March 15, 2026

The Numbers Tell a Different Story

Let's​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ get right to it: Brunson isn't on the decline. His average scoring in March is 23.8 PPG, yes, lower than his 30-point high at the beginning of the season, and he is no longer in the top 10 on the Kia MVP Ladder.

But, to be honest, he was also giving the Knicks a chance of winning during those games with his 15-assist back-to-back performances against OKC and Denver.

His recent game log also supports the story: a whopping 30 points and nine assists against Golden State on March 15, 29 points and nine assists against Indiana on March 13. So the scoring may have gone down, but the wins have been rolling ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌in.

One Championship Away From Becoming a Legend

Kendrick Perkins put it as plainly as anyone could.

"Bro, you're one championship away from being the greatest Knick of all time. Do you know how special that is?" he told Brunson directly.

Brunson, already a three-time All-Star and the 2025 NBA Cup MVP, is knocking on that very door. His response to all the individual noise?

"I don't care about the individual stuff at all. Like I truly don't." That is exactly why New York is obsessed with this man.

What This Means for His Card Market

Mar 15, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) brings the ball up court against the Golden State Warriors during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Here's​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the real tough truth: the $96,661 Panini Prizm Nebula card is just the start. The Knicks haven't won a championship since 1973 - that's more than 50 years of heartbreak. If Brunson turns out to be the player who breaks that drought, his card value wouldn't just increase they would become a legendary item from one of the most compelling sports stories in New York history.

Each playoff victory, each clutch shot, every move towards a championship increases that figure significantly.

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