Knicks Drop Worrying Karl-Anthony Towns Injury News

Josh Hart has been a familiar name on the questionable list over the past several games, but now there is a new name alongside him heading into the New York Knicks' matchup against the Indiana Pacers, and it is none other than Karl-Anthony Towns.

According to the NBA injury report, Towns is listed as questionable with bilateral knee soreness. He joins Hart, who is also questionable with left knee soreness ahead of the same game.

The concern around Towns traces back to the Clippers game on March 10, when he was seen visibly favoring his right knee. After coming up short on a pair of drives, he was limping and grabbing at his knee, then hobbled off slowly for a timeout. Towns did return for the second half and finished the game, which was a relief at the time.

He played through it against the Utah Jazz and delivered anyway. In 30 minutes, Towns shot 8-of-13 from the field and 3-of-6 from deep for 21 points, adding seven assists and seven rebounds as the Knicks won 134-117. Now showing soreness on both knees, though, it is clear the team is being careful with him.

Towns is averaging 20.0 points and 11.9 rebounds per game this season on 49.3% shooting from the field and 37% from three. He has missed just four games all season and has been the anchor of everything New York does. With the playoffs approaching, keeping him healthy matters more than anything else right now.

