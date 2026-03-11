Knicks Starting Five on Brutal Strech That Needs Fixing

There has been a lot of focus on the starting lineup of the New York Knicks in recent weeks, and rightfully so.

Too often, the group of Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Josh Hart and Karl-Anthony Towns has gotten off to a slow start, leading to the team having to dig out of an early hole. It has been a point of contention within the fan base.

At this point, the evidence is mounting more and more that a change needs to be made by head coach Mike Brown. In the loss to the Los Angeles Clippers in their most recent game, the Knicks’ starting lineup extended a brutal streak.

It was the sixth time in their last eight games in which New York’s starting five has recorded a negative net rating. The Knicks are 4-4 in that stretch, winning impressively despite how poorly their starters have been performing overall.

Knicks starting lineup woefully underperforming

Jan 9, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and guard Jalen Brunson (11) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In a 29-point win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 27, per NBA.com, Brunson, Bridges, Anunoby, Hart and Towns played 12 minutes and had a net rating of +1.3. The other positive net rating was in their most recent victory, a 142-103 victory on the road over the Denver Nuggets.

Those five had a net rating of +10.6, producing a 117.2 on offense and 106.7 on defense.

Against the San Antonio Spurs, in a 114-89 victory, that group had a net rating of -30.5 in 14 minutes of action. Their offensive rating was an abysmal 86.2, with the Spurs neutralizing New York’s offensive attack by having their big man defend Hart and having a wing on Towns.

That is a strategy more and more teams have used, and it has been effective in slowing down the Knicks' offense.

The biggest advantage that Towns creates is when he is matched up against a big man who cannot keep up with him athletically; that is negated with a wing defending him as opponents dare Hart to shoot.

On March 3 against the Toronto Raptors, that five had a net rating of -3.6 in a game New York won 111-95 as they pulled away late.

Knicks starting lineup constantly putting team in holes

Apr 19, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) celebrates after scoring with forward Mikal Bridges (25) in Game One of the First Round of the NBA Playoffs against the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Overall, in the last eight games, the lineup of Brunson, Bridges, Anunoby, Hart and Towns has been a massive negative. They have produced an offensive rating of 101.3 with a defensive rating of 116.5, coming out to a brutal -15.2 net rating.

There are only two lineups that have played at least 10 minutes together over the last eight games that produced a worse net rating: Brunson, Towns, Anunoby and Landry Shamet with either Bridges (-27.0) or Hart (-25.4)

That starting five is the only lineup that Brown has used in all eight games, and it is fair for fans to wonder why that may be. There is something that isn’t clicking with this group, yet it is relied upon time and time again as the most used five-man lineup.

Without a change, it is hard to envision the Knicks reaching the lofty goals that they have set for themselves. After seeing how much that group struggled in the postseason in 2025, it would be a grave decision to run it back and not make an adjustment.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!