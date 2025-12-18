Knicks Fans Can Try Josh Hart’s 1,300-Calorie Chipotle Burrito

It turns out, the New York Knicks have multiple players who are avid fans of the food at Chipotle. Wing Mikal Bridges revealed last year that he had a daily routine of eating a meal from there that lasted more than a decade.

An iron man on the court, his streak of ordering food from the establishment might be even more impressive. Every day for more than 10 years, Bridges had a bowl with white rice, double chicken, corn, lettuce and mild/medium salsa, which he said was “too fire” to skip. A personalized Chipotle card was given to him for his loyalty to the chain.

It turns out that he isn’t the only Knicks star who has taken a liking to the restaurant. Josh Hart is also an avid Chipotle fan, but his love for the food has been taken to another level compared to that of Bridges.

While he has not revealed a decade-long streak of eating at Chipotle daily, Hart has turned his admiration for their food into a business deal. Fans will now be able to eat as he does.

Josh Hart lands partnership deal with Chipotle

As shared by KnicksMuse on X, the dynamic New York wing has announced a partnership with the chain that includes having a personalized burrito on the menu. “Josh Hart’s High Protein Burrito” features double Adobo Chicken, white rice, black beans, fresh tomato salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, sour cream and Monterey Jack cheese.

That burrito will fill up anyone, whether it is a fan or an athlete refueling. It includes 95 grams of protein, 14 grams of fiber and 1,340 calories. For someone as active as Hart is on the court, that is the exact kind of meal he needs to keep up his level of performance.

As noted on Chipotle’s website, this item is part of a new high-protein menu that is being launched. Hart is referred to as a super fan, and it is shared that he is a Chipotle Celebrity Card Holder.

There are eight other items on the new menu, which include meals named after Samantha Milton, a health creator, and Kylie Sakaida, a dietician who is also a bestselling cookbook author. Like Hart, they are considered Superfans.

Chipotle is only the latest food company that Hart has partnered with. His love for sweets, specifically Mike and Ikes, has led to him being their first Chief Candy Officer. He has drawers full of Mike and Ikes in the locker room and has been seen eating the candy during games on the bench.

