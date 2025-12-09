Knicks' Mikal Bridges Pacing Towards NBA History after Hot Start

The New York Knicks were on the buttend of a lot of jokes when it was announced that they acquired Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets for a massive trade package.

It wasn’t the players heading to the Nets that surprised people; it was salary matching with Bojan Bogdanovic, Mamadi Diakite and Shake Milton on the move. But what shocked people was the draft compensation.

Six first-round picks, both outright and swaps, were included in the deal along with multiple second-round picks. It was a steep price, but the Knicks felt he was the perfect fit to help take their team to the next level.

For stretches of the regular season, Bridges certainly looked out of place attempting to fit in. But when the lights were brightest in the postseason, he proved exactly why New York paid a pretty penny to acquire him.

His defensive performance ratcheted up a few notches, and he provided clutch, timely scoring offensively. However, there were still people who wanted to see more from the two-way wing, and thus far this regular season, he is providing that.

Mikal Bridges on Another Level

Dec 3, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Mikal Bridges (25) shoots against Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel (7) in the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

There may not be a player on the team whose production has improved more under head coach Mike Brown than Bridges. Despite playing 34.3 minutes per game compared to 37 minutes per game last season, he is setting several career highs.

His 4.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.1 blocks per game would all be single-season bests. He is knocking down 3-pointers at an excellent 41.3% clip and has a 62.3% true shooting percentage, nearly reaching his efficiency heights of the 2020-21 campaign.

That has him on pace to make some impressive NBA history. As shared by Tommy Beer on X, the two-way wing could become the only player to ever average 4+ rebounds, 4+ assists, 2+ steals, 2+ 3-pointers made and 1+ blocks per game over the course of an entire season.

Bridges is on pace to become the first and only player in NBA history to average 4+ boards, 4+ assists, 2+ steals, 2+ made three-pointers and 1+ blocks per game over a full season. https://t.co/6vX6hjj0Rj — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) December 8, 2025

Coupled with the increase in production across the board, Bridges has returned to the level of impactful defense that made him a centerpiece of the trade package for Brooklyn to acquire him from the Phoenix Suns in the Kevin Durant blockbuster.

He is certainly earning the respect of the fan base, not only by being available to play every night and by giving it his all on both ends of the floor, but also for the extension he signed. Bridges is performing at an All-Star level and is going to be a potential difference maker for the team this season.

Performing at this level, especially with the team dealing with some injuries, is what could elevate the Knicks to Eastern Conference favorites, in a position to make the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!