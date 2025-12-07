Knicks Guard’s Historic Production Can’t Change with OG Anunoby’s Return

The New York Knicks have needed their supporting cast to step up recently, with forward OG Anunoby sidelined by a hamstring injury.

He was out of the lineup since getting hurt on Nov. 14 against the Miami Heat. The team went 6-3 in the nine games without him, but thankfully, he is back in action. Anunoby was listed as questionable for the Knicks' most recent game against the Utah Jazz, and was able to get back in the lineup.

However, with Landry Shamet also suffering an injury in the last three weeks, the team’s depth has been tested, and head coach Mike Brown has had to go with different lineup combinations. One thing that has worked is Josh Hart being in the starting lineup.

Josh Hart has raised level of play in starting lineup

Nov 28, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) dunks the ball during the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The do-it-all wing has been playing at an incredibly high level since being inserted into the starting lineup six games ago, following Shamet's shoulder injury on Nov. 22 against the Orlando Magic.

Over that six-game span, Hart stuffed the stat sheet, averaging 17.0 points, 10.3 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 2.2 steals and 2.3 made 3-pointers per game. His overall efficiency has been excellent with a shooting split of .522/.438/.857.

As shared by Tommy Beer on X, that puts him in a class of his own. There has never been a player who averaged 15+ points, 10+ rebounds, 6+ assists, 2+ steals and 2+ made 3-pointers over a six-game span in Knicks history.















Shamet isn’t going to be re-evaluated until Christmas, so a sizable role will remain for Hart even with Anunoby's return to the lineup. The question for Brown is, how can they get him to continue producing at that level, should he be shifted back to a bench role?

Hart started the season coming off the bench, and he wasn’t nearly as impactful as he has been since becoming a starter again. A rhythm player, he was struggling to find where he fit in a new system while playing fewer minutes than he had become accustomed to during his tenure in New York.

A key contributor to the Knicks’ success, they need him to continue making an impact on both ends of the court, regardless of when he checks into the game. It is imperative for Brown to find the perfect balance of minutes for one of the most important players on his team.

Hart was inserted into the starting lineup a bit out of necessity. Throughout his career, he hasn't been the shooter that Shamet has proven to be, and he doesn't have the size to consistently play power forward as Anunoby does.

How can Knicks get this version of Josh Hart coming off bench?

Dec 3, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

But he has responded well, in turn creating a conundrum for the head coach. Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns are locked into starting roles. Anunoby is, too.

Brown has also liked deploying the double-big man lineup at points with Mitchell Robinson joining the starting five alongside Towns in the frontcourt.

It had to be an incredibly difficult decision to make about who goes to the second unit, either Hart or Miles McBride. Both have made strong cases to remain starters, with the latter thriving in whatever role is asked of him; that likely played a role in Hart remaining with the starters against the Jazz.

In the 146-112 blowout, he finished with eight points, six rebounds and eight assists in 27 minutes. Hart did miss all three of his 3-point attempts, cooling off after a hot stretch from beyond the arc.

Brown has to figure out how to keep Hart’s production up without messing up his rhythm. And that is why he is paid the big bucks to lead the show.

