Knicks’ Fans Paying Big Bucks For Possible LeBron James Farewell

During the final months of Kobe Bryant’s career, the forever Laker received numerous gifts, tributes and standing ovations from opposing teams across the league. LeBron James hasn’t announced any retirement plans, but New York Knicks fans are paying big bucks just in case this is his last visit to Madison Square Garden.

When the Lakers come to town later this evening, tickets are projected to be the most expensive for a regular-season game since Bryant’s goodbye in 2016, with an average ticket price of more than $900, according to TickPick- tickets for Kobe’s 60-point sendoff averaged $1,137. To put the expense into perspective, the get-in price is $438 as of this afternoon. The cost to attend all nine other games on Sunday would be less than $300. Courtside seats are listed for as high as $60,000.

The last time the four-time MVP came to Manhattan was exactly one year ago today. He dropped his 122nd and most recent triple-double, and the Lakers acquired Luka Doncic later that night. He has a 23-8 record and no other player in league history, whether playing for the Knicks or an opponent, has averages of at least 28 points, 6 rebounds and six assists at MSG, according to NBA.com.

For More Than Two Decades James Has Been Putting On Shows At MSG

In his first appearance at the World's Most Famous Arena way back on February 22, 2004, James scored 22 points in a 92-86 Cavaliers victory. The Knicks' starting five that night was Dikembe Mutombo, Kurt Thomas, Tim Thomas, Shandon Anderson and Stephon Marbury. Penny Hardaway came off the bench and Lenny Wilkins was behind the bench.

Twenty-three years is forever in any sport, let alone the NBA, and playing at a high-level at this stage is unprecedented. Despite playing a career low 33.1 minutes per game and showing some signs of slippage, the 21-time All-Star is averaging 21.9 points, 6.6 assists and 5.8 rebounds. He has not announced retirement plans, but, at 41-years-old and free agency looming, the end is near.

“Will we be seeing him again here? Is the crowd responding to him because they think it might be the last time? You just never know," longtime Knicks announcer Mike Breen told the New York Post ahead of his visit to New York last year. "So it definitely has to be a thought coming in because of what he’s meant to the league, and certainly the Garden has always been his favorite road arena. So it will be discussed, but not overblown, because I still have a feeling he’s going to be playing a few more years with what he’s doing right now.”

Jan 30, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) on the court against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

There are some tea leaves that this might be it, however. James has been wearing a special edition 23rd season patch in every game since the Lakers played in Sacramento earlier this month, where his career began in 2003. The patches will be removed from his jersey after each game, and some will be placed into ultra-rare trading cards. He has a camera crew following him closely, suggesting it’s footage for a documentary of his possible swan song.

There Is Nothing Left For James To Accomplish

This is LeBron's world, and we all have had the pleasure of living in it for one basketball season after another through two plus decades of unparalleled excellence. The rest of the league should take note with what Cleveland did the other night and give him his flowers in every arena from now on because it'll all be over sooner rather than later.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!