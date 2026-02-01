Three Bold Predictions for Knicks vs Lakers

Madison​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Square Garden will be filled with an amazing electric atmosphere tonight, and the crowd has more than one reason to be excited.

The New York Knicks (30-18) will be against Luka Dončić and the Los Angeles Lakers (29-18).

It's a perfect storyline: LeBron potentially having his last game at the Garden against the Knicks, who have figured out how to be a highly effective defense.

The Knicks are undeniably on a roll. After a rough start, the team has reinvented itself as one of the ten best defensive teams.

Jalen Brunson Outperforms Luka on Efficiency, Not Volume

Luka​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Dončić is scoring at a record-breaking level, averaging 33.7 points per game, but his efficiency is somewhat off the charts.

The Knicks' strong perimeter defense is bound to limit the shots of the Lakers' superstar and even change some of those to difficult ones.

Brunson, averaging 27.6 points per game, is not going to be able to score as much as Dončić, however, he is going to be so precise that it will seem like he is operating with surgical precision when the Lakers try to defend him.

Karl-Anthony Towns' Rebounding Dominance Proves the Difference

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Knicks are second in offensive boards (13.6). KAT's 11.8 boards per game will be very important against a Lakers team that has problems rebounding.

With Miles McBride out due to an ankle injury, the Knicks depend on their big men even more to dominate the paint.

The duo of Towns and Mitchell Robinson will limit DeAndre Ayton (8.6 rebounds) to a minimum and thus, the Lakers will be forced to struggle on the second-chance opportunities. Anticipate a 50-45 rebounding swing in favor of the Knicks, a small but game-winning ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌advantage.

Knicks Win by a Small Margin

Jan 30, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Og Anunoby (8) passes the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

LeBron James (averaging 21.9 PPG) will find the MSG crowd suffocating. The Knicks' defense forces 13.9 turnovers per game and limits opponent assists, a recipe for controlling possessions.

Austin Reaves remains questionable with a calf strain, further depleting LA's depth. When the Lakers hunt for easy buckets late, sloppy ball movement against relentless Knicks pressure will yield offensive fouls and turnovers.

Look for a final margin of three to five points, with New York capitalizing on LA's fourth-quarter miscues. The Knicks will win 114-110.

The Knicks' ‍defensive intensity and rebounding strength will be more than enough for the Lakers tonight. The crowd at MSG will be loud as New York pulls out a tough win, a clear sign that they mean business in the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌playoffs.

