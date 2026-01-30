Two Bold Last Minute Predictions For Knicks vs Blazers

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ New York Knicks are coming to the game tonight at Madison Square Garden full of confidence after securing four wins in a row.

They are defending their home court and have been making a significant impact on both offense and defense lately. Their teamwork seems to be more in sync now, and their defensive identity, which has always been their main strength, has gotten even more solid just when it mattered the most.

Portland, on the other hand, with several key players sidelined and a lack of stability in the line-up, is currently going through a rough patch.

Essentially, the Knicks have the upper hand here in terms of momentum and health as opposed to Portland’s very limited rotation.

Knicks Control Tempo, Win by 8–12

New York's defense seems to be elite from the last few games - they have been consistently coming up with transition opportunities and ending the possessions with great energy.

That edge matters against a Portland team that is missing Duop Reath, who is out for the season, and with others being doubtful or out.

The Knicks should have no problem controlling the tempo of the game, defending the pick-and-roll more aggressively than the Blazers' recent opponents have, and forcing the Blazers to take tough shots instead of getting easy buckets in the paint.

Offensively, with Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges finding their rhythm, the team avoids late-game volatility.

Expect the Knicks to be comfortably ahead by the end of the 3rd quarter and to maintain the lead until the end of the game - a victory with a margin of +8 to +12 seems most ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌reasonable.

Jalen Brunson Leads All Scorers

Jan 24, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) smiles after a play against the Philadelphia 76ers during the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Brunson's performance has been very impressive these days. He has been running off screens effectively, getting close to the basket, and pulling Portland’s backcourt defenders away from their help defense.

Even if Josh Hart and Miles McBride are game-time decisions, Brunson’s assertiveness won’t be.

Brunson is taking advantage of Portland’s inconsistent perimeter defense and not being afraid to challenge mismatches.

He can keep getting to the free-throw line and breaking through the help defense for easy baskets. I would think that 25+ points on 50%+ shooting is definitely possible.

Also, expect a couple of catch-and-shoot threes from Brunson, which will limit Portland’s scrambling defensive rotations and enable the Knicks to control the offensive ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌tempo.

The Knicks have momentum, health, and matchup edges, now it’s about execution, discipline, and turning control into another convincing win.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!