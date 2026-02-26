Knicks Get Worst Possible Outcome With Miles McBride Injury

The New York Knicks have been one of the most unpredictable teams in the Eastern Conference this season. Just when it seems like they have things figured out, something throws them off, and this injury news is the latest airball for them.

The New York Post's Stefan Bondy reported that McBride "is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season."

The Knicks have not announced a return timeline, even as McBride continues to travel with the team. The update confirms what many had feared since his surgery was first announced earlier in February.

McBride underwent surgery for a core muscle injury, more commonly known as a sports hernia. Before going down, he was having the best season of his career, averaging 12.9 points, 2.8 assists, and 2.6 rebounds per game while shooting 42% from three on nearly seven attempts a night.

He had become one of the most reliable two-way guards off any bench in the East, and Madison Square Garden had fully embraced him as one of their own.

Why Deuce McBride's Absence Hurts the Knicks So Much

McBride is not just a stats guy. He guards the other team's best perimeter player, keeps the offense moving when Jalen Brunson sits, and knocks down shots when the moment calls for it. Losing that combination for the final weeks of the regular season is a real problem for a team chasing a top seed.

The Knicks now sit third in the Eastern Conference, and coach Mike Brown will continue leaning heavily on Jose Alvarado, acquired from the Pelicans right around the time this injury news first broke.

Jan 17, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) during the second half against the Phoenix Suns at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

Alvarado brings energy and on-ball pressure, but he is a different kind of player. He is more of a disruptor than a scorer, and McBride's shooting will be hard to replace from anyone on that bench.

Tyler Kolek and Jordan Clarkson figure to see more minutes as well. The good news, if there is any, is that the playoffs do not begin until mid-April. If McBride recovers well, there is a realistic path to him being available when it matters most. But for now, the regular season appears to be over for him.

The Knicks have been managing without him, but it has been anything but smooth, and these final weeks will only get harder.

What remains to be seen is whether they can get McBride back healthy and sharp in time for a playoff run that, on paper, looks very promising for New York.

