Jose Alvarado Making Impact And History With Knicks

The New York Knicks' 49-point win in Philadelphia marked the largest road victory in franchise history and the second biggest in the Knicks 79 years of existence following their 54-point beatdown of the Brooklyn Nets last month. In the process, the newly acquired Jose Alvarado made some history of his own.

In just his third game wearing the orange and blue, New York’s native son became the first player in NBA history to record a stat line of at least 25 points, eight 3s and five steals in under 30 minutes during a single game. He needed just 19. Only Kevin Love with the Cavaliers in 2022 connected on that many three-pointers in a game in which they logged less than 20 minutes.

Jose Alvarado off the bench:



26 points

5 steals

8 threes



The first bench player in NBA history to reach those numbers in a game. pic.twitter.com/Uk0Xzg1Doe — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 12, 2026

“He was really, really god for us,” coach Mike Brown told James Edwards of The Athletic after the game while the Knicks locker room blasted salsa music. “He ignited us in many different ways.”

Alvarado Has Been A Sparkplug

The generously listed six-feet tall guard earned a defensive player of the game nod from Brown and it wouldn't be the last time "Grand Theft Alvarado" will be rocking the postgame Timberlands and hardhat. He got into his first Knicks dustup while stepping up to Trendon Watford after a hard foul on Mitchell Robinson. He also had Knicks fans, who always make their presence felt, even more so with the destination being less than a two-hour drive away, chanting his name.

The Alvarado acquisition feels like it's re-charged the Knicks prior to the All-Star break the same way Josh Hart's arrival from Portland did a few years back. The undrafted Georgia Tech product is a guy, similar to Hart, whose infectious effort radiates up and down the roster. He has a way of making everyone on the court play a little faster while raising his teammates’ energy level on both ends.

There is also an element of his New York toughness. The Williamsburg native played his high school ball in Middle Village, Queens, at Christ the King, winning two championships and getting his jersey retired. Alvarado's not afraid to mix it up on the court, is an agitator and is even willing to throw a punch. Ask Mark Williams.

Alvarado Is Back Home With The Knicks

It’s was clear that New York desperately needed more physicality and pressure guarding at the point of attack. With the on-ball menace in the fold, Brown’s team has ramped up their pressure and Alvarado unlocks a whole new element. His particular skill set as a defense and pass-first point guard makes the 27-year old an ideal complementary piece to this core.

The Knicks had limited options to upgrade the bench at the trade deadline. Thanks to Guerschon Yabusele removing the player option on his contract for next year, Leon Rose was able to offload the Frenchman for Dalen Terry, who was rerouted to the Pelicans along with two second round picks for the Puerto Rican ball of fire.

Feb 11, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks guard Jose Alvarado (5) reacts to his three pointer against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Many wondered why the team would bring another diminutive guard into the equation with an established tiny backcourt stable of Jalen Brunson, Deuce McBride, Jordan Clarkson and Tyler Kolek. But don't let Alvarado's size fool you and it hasn't taken long for the fans to fall in love.

Alvarado is providing the exact impact he was brought here to do and some history along the way.

