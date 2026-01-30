Knicks' Guerschon Yabusele Addresses Uncertain Future in NBA

For nearly two months, Guerschon Yabusele has had to endure considerably less hospitality than freshly-signed NBA players are often entitled to.

He's failed to convert any of the versatility and impact shooting that he demonstrated last season with the Philadelphia 76ers, resulting in a slashed minute-load and constant speculation that the New York Knicks won't be the last team he'll suit up for this season. Everyone, even beloved Knicks color analyst Clyde Frazier, has been vocal about the let-down that's been the Yabusele free agency signing and the uncertainty that lays ahead.

Clyde Frazier on Yabusele



“He’s been a disappointment” pic.twitter.com/HopPZgBrES — KNICKS BEAST (@KnicksBeast) January 29, 2026

To Yabusele's credit, he's accepted the never-ending questions about his future, something he cares about very much without the ability to control what's next for his basketball journey, like a champ. He has no idea what's next after engaging in a matrimony as disappointing as what he's done in New York, saying as much following the Knicks' 119-92 win over the Toronto Raptors.

"I definitely don't know what tomorrow's going to be like," he said in addressing whether he'd ever entertain a return to European basketball, per Mundo Deportivo's Toni Canyameras. "I never close my door on anything. Obviously, it was so hard to come back to the NBA that in my mind, I definitely want to stay in the NBA, but we will see when an opportunity presents itself."

Yabusele's Long Road to the NBA

It would be a shame to see Yabusele's winding path back to the league that once drafted him go up in smoke following his poor fit with the Knicks. Looking past the story of his flop of a contract, his previous season made for one of the league's bright spots, a comeback story without a direct parallel.

2018's 16th-overall pick was waived following two years as a deep-cut reserve with the Boston Celtics, providing him with the option to head to the EuroLeague. There, he was able to quietly rebuild his game away from the chaos of the American league, developing into a stretch-big who was good enough to earn Philadelphia's trust and respect after outperforming the one-and-done deal that acted as his return ticket to the NBA.

Jan 21, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Guerschon Yabusele (28) warms up prior to the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The work he spent in forcing his way back overseas isn't the only factor keeping Yabusele interested in making it work in the states. He recently explained the benefits of reaching the league's five-year milestone, with the pension and insurance that go along with the NBA's retirement package awaiting those who meet that mark. All of those years of passing through various teams and leagues can leave a player without much stability, and that's where his mind is entering his 30s.

He could head to another franchise between now and the upcoming trade deadline, but these last few months couldn't have been encouraging in his quest to see his NBA dream through. He's certainly stacked up a longer travel resume than just about any teammate he could unite with, and if his recent tone says anything, it's that he's willing to play basketball wherever he's wanted.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!