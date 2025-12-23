Knicks' Jalen Brunson Shuts Down Foul-Baiting Accusations

Jalen Brunson has asserted himself as one of the NBA's most respected scorers.

Even if we look past the 26.7 points he's averaged in three and a half regular seasons with the New York Knicks, he's figured out how to transition that improvisational pull-up shot and those crafty rim drives onto the sport's most exclusive stages, scoring a tick below 30 points per game across seven playoff series in the game's biggest market.

But Clutch Player of the Year and multi-time All-Star aren't enough for Brunson when he's manicuring how he's viewed across the league. He's known as a flopper, someone willing to betray the spirit of the game just for a few free throws, and he's evidently intent on disproving that notion.

“I’m not a foul baiter. I just play by the rules," he said in an appearance on The Underground Lounge. "Be disciplined on defense. Don’t reach… go watch the film.”

Diffusing the Statistical Notion

Brunson hasn't been immune to the same criticisms that followed the multi-level scoring, rim-challenging lead scoring guards who similarly test referees, with fans recycling the same names that they throw at Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, as well as James Harden before them.

Mar 31, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) sets the play while being defended by New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

But as Brunson explains to Lou Williams and Spank Horton, he's remaining upright and not throwing himself into a defender. That's where NBA viewers get into arguments over the "ethics" of basketball, discrediting those with the desire and skillset to get the line and pad their stats with free throws.

Those aforementioned big stages, the kind that Brunson and Gilgeous-Alexander spent the 2025 playoffs performing on and alternative acts of scoring artistry with the occasional off-balance manipulation of a defender, only magnify such labels, but it's here where Brunson's reputation gets the better of him.

Unlike infamous "grifters" like SGA, the older Harden or even Jimmy Butler, who average anywhere between seven and 10 free throws per contest across recent seasons, Brunson's only making 6.8 trips to the line on a nightly basis. For context, while everyone else mentioned is in the top-10 of average free throw attempts, Brunson's mark is just the 25th-ranked mark in the league. It's not nearly as much of a crutch as some make it out to be, accounting for under a quarter of his scoring average.

Jan 17, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) shoots a free throw in the third quarter following a technical foul against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Watching Brunson's head fake and fall can't be fun for opposing defenses when he's getting the calls that he knows he's technically entitled to, according to the rulebook, but he's clearly aware of how much his detractors hate watching this part of his game.

And though the instances in which he does indulge in intentional foul-drawing can look obvious, he'd be correct in pointing out that these account for a mere fraction of his rim drives, even if his arguments as to the legitimacy of his intentions remain in the eye of the beholder.

